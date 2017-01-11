Gated Garden

Stitch pieced strips and striped fabric into a quilt. Setting the blocks on point allow you to incorporate setting triangles and setting squares for added interest.

Designer: Karen Brow of Java House Quilts

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards of blue floral for blocks, setting squares, and outer border

3⁄4 yard of blue stripe for blocks and binding

5⁄8 yard of white floral for blocks

3⁄8 yard of blue dot for blocks

1⁄4 yard of green stripe for blocks

5⁄8 yard of green dot for setting and corner triangles and inner border corners

1⁄2 yard of green print for setting and corner triangles

1⁄3 yard of purple floral for borders

1⁄4 yard of purple dot for inner border

1⁄4 yard of purple print for inner border

1⁄4 yard of purple stripe for outer border corners

3 yards of backing fabric

54×62" of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 47-1⁄4 ×55-3⁄4"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From blue floral, cut:

5--5-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

10--6-1⁄2" squares

14--3" squares

From blue stripe, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

28--1-1⁄4 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

28--1-1⁄4 ×3" rectangles

From white floral, cut:

28--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 56 triangles

From blue dot, cut:

2--3-1⁄8 ×42" strips

2--3-1⁄8 ×21" strips

From green stripe, cut:

1--1-1⁄4 ×42" strip

1--1-1⁄4 ×21" strip

8--1-1⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From green dot, cut:

10--1-1⁄4 ×42" strips

4--2-1⁄8" squares

From green print, cut:

10--1-1⁄4 ×42" strips

From purple floral, cut:

4--1-1⁄8 ×42" strips for inner border

4--1-1⁄8 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄8 ×4-7⁄8" rectangles

From purple dot, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From purple print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From purple stripe, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares (To achieve the desired effect, designer Karen Brow cut her squares on the bias.)

Assemble Block A

1. Aligning long edges, sew together two blue dot 3-1⁄8 ×42" strips and a green stripe 1-1⁄4 ×42" strip to make a strip set (see Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances toward the blue dot strips. The pieced strip set should measure 6-1⁄2 ×42", including the seam allowances. Repeat with two blue dot 3-1⁄8 ×21" strips and a green stripe 1-1⁄4 ×21" strip. The pieced strip set should measure 6-1⁄2 ×21", including the seam allowances. Cut the strip sets into a total of sixteen 3-1⁄8"-wide segments.

100222542_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, sew two 3-1⁄8"-wide segments to either side of a green stripe 1-1⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make a Block A. Press the seam allowances toward the segments. Block A should measure 6-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of eight of Block A.

100222543_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Block B

1. Referring to Diagram 3 for placement, sew blue stripe 1-1⁄4 ×3" rectangles to opposite edges of a blue floral 3" square. Press the seam allowances toward the blue stripe rectangles. Then sew blue stripe 1-1⁄4×4-1⁄2" rectangles to the remaining edges of the blue floral square. Press the seam allowances toward the blue stripe rectangles.

100222544_d3_600.jpg

2. Sew white floral triangles to opposite edges of the Step 1 unit (see Diagram 4). Then sew white floral triangles to the remaining edges of the Step 1 unit to make a Block B. Press all seam allowances toward the white floral triangles. Trim Block B to measure 6-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 14 of Block B.

100222545_d4_600.jpg

Assemble the Setting and Corner Triangles

1. Aligning long edges, sew together the 10 green dot 1-1⁄4 ×42" strips and the 10 green print 1-1⁄4 ×42" strips, alternating the green dot and the green print to make a strip set; press (see Diagram 5). Cut the strip set into seven 5-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100222546_d5_600.jpg

2. Sew the Step 1 segments together along the short ends to create a pieced strip that measures 5-1⁄2×105-1⁄2", including the seam allowances. Referring to Diagram 6 for placement and aligning the triangle point with a seam, use Pattern A to trace and cut 14 pieced setting triangles from the pieced strip. In the same manner, use Pattern B to trace and cut four corner triangles.

100222547_d6_600.jpg

Assemble the Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram and the photograph for placement, lay out the eight Block As, the 14 Block Bs, the 10 blue floral 6-1⁄2" setting squares, and the 14 setting triangles in eight diagonal rows.

100222540_qad_600_1.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each diagonal row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

3. Add the four pieced corner triangles to complete the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the corner triangles. The pieced quilt center should measure 34-1⁄2 ×43", including the seam allowances.

Assemble and Add the Inner Border

1. Cut and piece the purple floral 1-1⁄8 ×42" strips to make the following:

2--1-1⁄8 ×43" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄8 ×34-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. In the same manner as in Assemble the Setting and Corner Triangles, Step 1, sew together the four purple dot 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips and the four purple print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips, alternating the purple dot and the purple print to make a strip set. Cut the strip set into twenty-two 1-1⁄2" segments.

3. Aligning short edges, cut and piece the Step 2 segments to make the following:

2--1-1⁄2 ×43" pieced inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2" pieced inner border strips

4. Aligning long edges, sew together a short purple floral inner border strip and a short pieced inner border strip to make a short inner border unit. Press the seam allowances toward the purple floral strip. Repeat to make a second short inner border unit. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, add the short inner border units to the short edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

5. Aligning long edges, sew together a long purple floral inner border strip and a long pieced inner border strip to make a long inner border unit. Press the seam allowances toward the purple floral strip. Repeat to make a second long inner border unit. Sew a green dot 2-1⁄8" square to each end of the long inner border units. Press the seam allowances toward the green dot squares. Sew the long inner border units to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

Assemble and Add the Outer Border

1. Referring to Diagram 7 for placement, sew a purple floral 1-1⁄8 ×4-7⁄8" rectangle to one edge of a purple stripe 4-7⁄8" square. Sew a purple floral 1-1⁄8 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle to the left-hand edge of the purple stripe 4-7⁄8" square to make an outer border corner. Press the seam allowances toward the purple floral rectangles. Repeat to make a total of four outer border corners.

100222548_d7_600.jpg

2. Cut and piece the blue floral 5-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make the following:

2--5-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄4" outer border strips

2--5-1⁄2 ×37-3⁄4" outer border strips

3. Sew the short blue floral outer border strips to the short edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

4. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, sew an outer border corner to each end of the long blue floral outer border strips to make outer border units. Press the seam allowances toward the blue floral strips. Sew the long outer border units to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing. Quilt as desired.

2. Use the blue stripe 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.