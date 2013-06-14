Fussy-Cut Panels Quilt

Inspired by Apple Crisp from designer Jan Ragaller

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3/8 yard total assorted dark blue prints (Triple Four-Patch blocks)

1/4 yard red floral (Triple Four-Patch and Snowball blocks)

1/4 yard total assorted green, gold, cream, and light blue prints (Triple Four-Patch blocks)

1/2 yard dark blue tone-on-tone (Snowball blocks)

1/4 yard red tone-on-tone (inner border)

2-24" sea life square panels for outer border (If not using featured print, you'll need 5/8 yard.)

1--27" mermaid stripe panel for outer border (If not using featured print, you'll need 5/8 yard.)

1/2 yard solid black (binding)

3-1/8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 46-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut 10-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles from mermaid stripe panel lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From assorted dark blue prints, cut:

8--1-1/2x13" strips

32--2-1/2" squares

From red floral, cut:

20--2-1/2" squares

From remaining red floral and assorted green, gold, cream, and light blue prints, cut:

8--1-1/2x13" strips

From dark blue tone-on-tone, cut:

5--8-1/2" squares

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

3--1-1/2x42" strips for inner border

From sea life square panels, fussy-cut:

4--10-1/2" squares (centered over a printed square)

8--3-1/2x10-1/2" rectangles (centered over two printed stripes)

From mermaid stripe panel, fussy-cut:

4--10-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles (centered over a printed rectangle)

From solid black, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Triple Four-Patch Blocks

1. Sew together an assorted dark blue print 1-1/2x13" strip and a gold print 1-1/2x13" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam away from dark blue print.

2. Using remaining red floral and assorted green, gold, cream, and light blue print 1-1/2x13" strip repeat Step 1 to make eight strip sets total.

3. Cut strip sets into 64-1-1/2"-wide segments (Diagram 1).

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_3.jpg

4. Sew together two 1-1/2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 32 Four-Patch units total.

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_3a.jpg

5. Sew together two Four-Patch units and two assorted dark blue print 2-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Press seams toward assorted dark blue print squares. Join pairs to make a double Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 double Four-Patch units total.

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_3b.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four double Four-Patch units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a triple Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triple Four-Patch blocks total.

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_3c.jpg

Assemble Snowball Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red floral 2-1/2" square.

2. Align a marked red floral square with one corner of a dark blue tone-on-tone 8-1/2" square (Diagram 5; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward red floral.

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_4.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to add marked red floral squares to remaining corners of dark blue tone-on-tone square to make a Snowball block (Diagram 6; again note direction of drawn lines). The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_4a.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make five Snowball blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, alternating triple Four-Patch and Snowball blocks.

img_fussy-cut-panelslg_5_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Snowball blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders and Finish Quilt

1. Cut and piece red tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x26-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x24-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two sea life square panel 3-1/2x10-1/2" rectangles and one mermaid stripe panel 10-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles to make a short outer border unit. Press seams in one direction. The short outer border unit should be 10-1/2x26-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border unit.

4. Join two sea life square panel 10-1/2" squares, two sea life square panel 3-1/2x10-1/2" rectangles, and one mermaid stripe panel 10-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles to make a long outer border unit. Press seams toward 10-1/2" squares. The long outer border unit should be 10-1/2x46-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border unit.

5. Sew short outer border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border. Add long outer border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

6. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.