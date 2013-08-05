Fun Fall Scene

Fun fall prints and wonky pieced blocks make up a whimsical autumn wall hanging. A pumpkin block in assorted oranges pops off the quilt for a bright seasonal design. Fabrics are from the Matilda collection by Alice Kennedy with Java Blenders batiks and Tonga Batiks, all from Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Inspired by Wacky Jack from designer Tonya Alexander

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄4 yards muslin (block foundations)

1⁄2 yard leaf print (blocks)

2⁄3 yard gray print No. 1 (blocks)

7⁄8 yard gray print No. 2 (blocks)

13--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted green, yellow, brown, and orange prints (blocks)

3⁄4 yard total of assorted orange tone-on-tones (pumpkin block)

Scrap of green tone-on-tone (stem and vine appliqués)

2⁄3 yard brown print (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 43" square

Finished block: Shadow Box: 12" square; Pumpkin: 24" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From muslin, cut:

1--26" foundation square

5--13" foundation squares

From leaf print, cut:

5--6-1⁄2" squares

From gray print No. 1, cut:

9--2×42"

From gray print No. 2, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×42" strips

2--2-1⁄2×21" strips

From each green, yellow, brown, and orange print, cut:

2--2×21" and/or 2-1⁄2×21" strips

From assorted orange tone-on-tones, cut:

23--1"- to 2"-wide strips in lengths ranging from 4"-20"

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

1 each of patterns A and B

From brown print, cut:

5--3-3⁄4×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Shadow Box Blocks

1. Gather a muslin foundation 13" square, a leaf print 6-1⁄2" square, and 21"-long strips from assorted gray, green, yellow, brown, and orange print.

2. Position leaf print square right side up in one corner of muslin square; pin in place.

3. Cut an assorted gray, green, yellow, brown, or orange strip slightly longer than one edge of leaf print square. Place strip right side down along an inside edge of leaf print square (Diagram 1). Sew in place through all layers. Flip open attached strip and press.

wackyjack_d1.jpg

4. Cut a same-color print strip slightly longer than the combined adjacent edge of leaf print square and just-added strip. Add the second strip to adjacent edge of leaf print square as before (Diagram 2). Flip open attached strip and press (Diagram 3).

wackyjack_d2.jpg

wackyjack_d3.jpg

5. In same manner, use assorted gray, green, yellow, brown, or orange strips to add a second row to same two edges of leaf print square (Diagrams 4–6). To add strips at a slight angle for an off-kilter look, either sew with an angled seam allowance or pretrim (cut carefully to avoid cutting the foundation) the next edge at the desired angle, adding 1⁄4" for seam allowance.

wackyjack_d4.jpg

wackyjack_d5.jpg

wackyjack_d6.jpg

6. Add three more rows of strips to cover foundation square (Diagram 7). Trim muslin foundation to 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances to make a Shadow Box block.

wackyjack_d7.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make five Shadow Box blocks total.

Assemble Pumpkin Block

1. Referring to Diagram 8, place a 4"-long orange tone-on-tone strip right side up in middle of muslin 26" square. As with Shadow Box blocks, add assorted orange tone-on-tone print strips clockwise around the center strip; flip each pieced strip open and press before adding the next strip. Add enough orange tone-on-tone strips randomly until you create an orange center that is about 15×18" (Diagram 9).

wackyjack_d8.jpg

wackyjack_d9.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 10, add remaining assorted gray print 21"-long strips to corners of orange center to create angled corners. Press strips open and trim even with edges of orange center. Add gray print 42"-long strips around orange center to cover muslin foundation (Diagram 11).

wackyjack_d10.jpg

wackyjack_d11.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, position green tone-on-tone appliqué shapes on pumpkin foundation. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

wackyjack_qad_1.jpg

4. Using green thread that matches appliqué pieces, machine-blanket-stitch around appliqué edges.

5. Trim muslin foundation to 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances to make a pumpkin block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together three Shadow Box blocks in a horizontal row. Press seams open or in one direction.

2. Sew together two Shadow Box blocks in a vertical row. Press seams open or in one direction.

3. Sew vertical Shadow Box block row to pumpkin block. Press seams open or in one direction.

4. Join horizontal Shadow Box block row and pumpkin block row. Press seams open or in one direction.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece brown print 3-3⁄4×42" border strips to make:

2--3-3⁄4×43" border strips

2--3-3⁄4×36-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew short brown print border strips to sides of quilt center. Add long brown print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.