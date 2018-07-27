In Full Bloom

String-piece flowers in bright fabrics for a scrappy summertime wall hanging. Fabrics are from the First Romance collection by Kristyne Czepuryk for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Wild Flowers from designer Sharon Tucker

Quilt tester: Monique Jacobs

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1⁄4 yards total assorted prints (strip units, flower appliqués)

1- 1⁄4 yards mottled gray (appliqué foundations, sashing, border, binding)

4-10" squares assorted green prints (leaf appliqués, stem appliqués)

1 -1⁄8 yards backing fabric

39×40" batting

Freezer paper

Water-soluble fabric glue stick

Liquid fabric glue

Clear monofilament thread

Finished quilt: 30-1⁄2×31-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 11-1⁄2×12", 5" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns. These instructions use freezer paper to prepare pieces for machine appliqué.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

2. Use a glue stick to apply a small amount of fabric glue to dull side of freezer-paper shapes. Position shapes C, D, and E on wrong sides of designated fabrics and shapes A and B on pieced strip units (see Prepare Sashing Units and Appliqués A and B), leaving 1⁄2" between shapes. Cut out each shape, adding 3⁄16" seam allowances to all edges. Clip seam allowances of curves as necessary, stopping a thread or two away from freezer paper.

3. Beginning on a gently curved edge, use tip of a hot dry iron to press seam allowance of each shape over edge onto shiny side of freezer paper; let cool. (You don't need to turn under edges that will be covered by another appliqué.)

From assorted prints, cut:

75 to 115-8"-long strips ranging in width from 1" to 3"

5 of Pattern E

From mottled gray, cut:

4--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

4--12×12 -1⁄2" rectangles

1--5- 1⁄2" square

2--1 -1⁄2 ×30 -1⁄2" rectangles

2--1 -1⁄2 ×29 -1⁄2" rectangles

2--1- 1⁄2 ×12- 1⁄2" rectangles

2--1 -1⁄2 ×12" rectangles

From assorted green prints, cut:

8 of Pattern C

4 of Pattern D

Make Strip Units

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward the darker fabric.

Referring to Diagram 1, sew together enough 8"-long strips of assorted widths to make a an 8"-wide strip unit that is at least 13- 1⁄2" long. Repeat to make nine strip units total.

100201523_d1_1000.jpg

Prepare Sashing Units and Appliqués A and B

From each of six strip units, refer to Diagram 2, Cutting Guide 1, and cut:

1--2 -1⁄2"-wide segment

2 of Pattern A

From each of two strip units, refer to Diagram 2, Cutting Guide 2, and cut:

1-2 -1⁄2"-wide segment

2 of Pattern B

100201524_d2_1000.jpg

Referring to Diagram 3, trim ends of 2 -1⁄2"-wide segments to make four 2- 1⁄2 ×12 -1⁄2" sashing strips and four 2- 1⁄2 ×12" sashing strips.

100201525_d3_1000.jpg

Appliqué Blocks

1. With right side inside, fold a mottled gray 12×12 -1⁄2" rectangle in half lengthwise. Press lightly to make foundation with vertical placement line; unfold.

2. Apply small dots of liquid fabric glue about 1/2" apart on pressed seam allowances of three pieced A petals, one green print D stem, and two green print C leaves. Referring to Diagram 4, center a prepared A petal on placement line of block foundation rectangle.

100201526_d4_1000.jpg

3. Arrange remaining appliqué pieces on block foundation; add an assorted print E circle, tucking ends of stem and petals under circle. Remove E circle from foundation. Turn foundation rectangle wrong side up; press with a hot dry iron to heat-set appliqué pieces in place.

4. Set up your sewing machine with monofilament thread in needle and neutral thread in bobbin; adjust for a tiny zigzag stitch (1 millimeter width and length) so left-hand stitch is two to three threads inside appliqué edge and right-hand stitch is in foundation fabric right next to appliqué edge. Reduce top thread tension so no bobbin thread shows on right side.

5. Working from bottom layer to top and removing freezer-paper shapes before stitching the next layer, zigzag-stitch around appliqué pieces. To remove freezer paper, carefully trim away excess foundation fabric from behind appliqué, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. With your fingertip, loosen freezer paper and gently peel it away.

6. Apply small dots of liquid fabric glue to E circle; return it to its position on the block. Zigzag-stitch it in place to make a flower block. The block still should be 12×12-1/2" including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 1–6, reversing the stem position on two, to make four flower blocks total.

8. With right side inside, fold mottled gray 5- 1⁄2" square in half diagonally twice. Press lightly to make foundation with diagonal placement lines; unfold.

9. Apply small dots of liquid fabric glue about 1/2" apart on pressed seam allowances of pieced B petals. Referring to Diagram 5, position petals on block foundation square, aligning centers on placement lines. Add remaining print E circle, tucking petal ends under it. Remove circle from foundation. Turn foundation square wrong side up; press with a hot dry iron to heat-set petals in place.

100201527_d5_1000.jpg

10. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to machine-appliqué petals to foundation square.

11. Apply small dots of liquid fabric glue to E circle; return it to its position on the block. Zigzag-stitch it in place to make center block. Block still should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Sashing Units

1. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two 2 -1⁄2 ×12 -1⁄2" sashing strips and one mottled gray 1- 1⁄2 ×12- 1⁄2" rectangle to make a pieced vertical sashing unit. Unit should be 5 -1⁄2 ×12 -1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced vertical sashing unit.

100201528_d6_1000.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together two 2- 1⁄2 ×12" sashing strips and one mottled gray 1 -1⁄2 ×12" rectangle to make a pieced horizontal sashing unit. Unit should be 5 -1⁄2 ×12" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced horizontal sashing unit.

100201529_d7_1000.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out flower and center blocks and sashing units in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward blocks.

100201530_qad_1000.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams away from middle row.

3. Sew mottled gray 1- 1⁄2 ×29- 1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of quilt center. Add mottled gray 1- 1⁄2 ×30- 1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter studio educator Vicki Hoth stitched in the ditch around the appliqué pieces (Quilting Diagram). She added a ribbon candy design in the sashing units, freehand quilted swirls in the flower petals, and stitched wavy veins in the leaves.

3. Bind with mottled gray binding strips.