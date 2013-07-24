Fresh Tweets

Green and red always look great together. A bit of pink keeps the finished wall hanging from looking too much like Christmas while a standout bird print adds a fresh touch. Fabrics are from the Tweet for Two collection by Nancy Rink for Marcus Fabrics .

Inspired by Baby Makes Three from designer Sarah Price of It's Sew Emma

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of pink print, red swirl print, and small green print (center blocks, border blocks)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each of green tile print and burgundy print (center blocks)

1⁄4 yard white print (sashing)

1⁄3 yard red paisley print (border units)

3⁄4 yard green bird print (border units)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47" square batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From pink print, cut:

8--4-7⁄8" squares

From each red swirl print and small green print, cut:

8--4-7⁄8" squares

From each green tile print and burgundy print, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares

From white print, cut:

2--2×19-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--2×16-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red paisley print, cut:

2--2×38-1⁄2" strips

2--2×19-1⁄2" strips

4--2×8-1⁄2" strips

From green bird print, cut:

4--8-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each pink print and red swirl print 4-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked pink print square atop a green tile print square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward pink print, to make two green triangle-squares. Each should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight green triangle-squares total. Repeat with remaining marked pink print squares and burgundy print squares to make eight burgundy triangle-squares.

100535006_d1.jpg

3. Using marked red swirl print squares and small green print squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 red triangle-squares.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two green triangle-squares and two burgundy triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a center block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four center blocks total.

100535007_d2.jpg

2. Using red triangle-squares, repeat Step 1 to make four border blocks (Diagram 3).

100535008_d3.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together center blocks in pairs; note orientation of each block. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535009_qad_0.jpg

2. Sew white print 2×16-1⁄2" sashing strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add white print 2×19-1⁄2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward white sashing strips.

Assemble and Add Border Units

1. Sew together a red paisley 2×19-1⁄2" strip and a green bird print 8-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" strip to make a short border unit (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seam toward red paisley print. The short border unit should be 10×19-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border unit.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two border blocks, two red paisley print 2×8-1⁄2" strips, and one green bird print 8-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" strip to make a pieced row. Press seams toward red paisley print. Join a red paisley print 2×38-1⁄2" strip to bottom edge of pieced row to make a long border unit. Press seam toward red paisley print. The long border unit should be 10×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border unit.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew short border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border units to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.