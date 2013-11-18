Fresh Flowers Wall Hanging

Floral and geometric prints mix effortlessly to bring texture and contrast to this fresh wall hanging. Dark scraps provide pops of color against the lighter prints. Fabrics are from the Downton Abbey collection by Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Golden Opportunity from designer Tammy Johnson of Joined at the Hip

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard orange print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄3 yard teal tone-on-tone (blocks)

3⁄4 yard white print (blocks)

10" square dark blue print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard teal dot (blocks, setting block, setting triangles, corner triangles)

1-1⁄4 yards teal floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yards binding print

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

56" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 47-3⁄4" square

Finished block: 11" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Cut teal floral outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From orange print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×33-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×31-3⁄4" inner border strips

116--1-1⁄2" squares

From teal tone-on-tone, cut:

36--1-1⁄2" squares

4 of Pattern A

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

From white print, cut:

4--5-1⁄2" squares

16--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

48--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

48--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

4--3" squares

From teal dot, cut:

1--16-7⁄8" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

1--11-1⁄2" square

2--8-3⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

16--1-1⁄2" squares

From teal floral, cut:

5--7-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Flower Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1 for placement, sew together three orange print 1-1⁄2" squares and one teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" square in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam open. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Four-Patch units total.

100535373_d1_600.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of remaining orange print 1-1⁄2" squares and remaining teal tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" squares. Set aside eight marked orange print squares to make setting square and setting triangles.

3. Align a marked orange print square with one end of a white print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle. In same manner, add a second marked orange print square to opposite end of rectangle to make an orange Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2×1-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 orange Flying Geese units total.

100535374_d2_600.jpg

4. Using a marked orange print square and a marked teal tone-on-tone square, repeat Step 3 to make an orange-teal Flying Geese unit (Diagram 3). Repeat to make 12 orange-teal Flying Geese units total.

100535375_d3_600.jpg

5. Using a marked teal tone-on-tone square and a marked orange print square, repeat Step 3 to make a teal-orange Flying Geese unit (Diagram 4). Repeat to make 12 teal-orange Flying Geese units total.

100535376_d4_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one Four-Patch unit, two orange Flying Geese units, one orange-teal Flying Geese unit, one teal-orange Flying Geese unit, and four white print 1-1⁄2" squares in three vertical rows. Press seams toward Four-Patch unit and white print squares. Join rows to make flower unit. Press seams in one direction. The flower unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 flower units total.

100535377_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together three flower units, one white print 5-1⁄2" square, and two white print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles in two horizontal rows. Press seams toward white print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles. Join rows to make block foundation. Press seams toward bottom row. The block foundation should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block foundations total.

100535378_d6_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, position a teal tone-on-tone A stem, teal tone-on-tone B leaf, and teal tone-on-tone B reversed leaf on a block foundation. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using teal thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each piece. Repeat to appliqué four block foundations total.

100535379_d7_600.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each dark blue print 3" square.

4. Align a marked dark blue print square with appliquéd corner of a block foundation (Diagram 8). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle, to make block center. The block center should still be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block centers total.

100535380_d8_600.jpg

5. Sew white print 1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of a block center (Diagram 9). Press seams toward white print rectangles. Add teal dot 1-1⁄2" squares to ends of remaining white print 1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles. Press seams toward white print rectangles. Join pieced strips to remaining edges of block center to make a flower block. The block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four flower blocks total.

100535381_d9_600.jpg

Assemble Setting Block and Setting Triangles

1. Align a reserved marked orange print square with one corner of teal dot 11-1⁄2" square (Diagram 10). Stitch, trim, and press triangles open as before. Repeat to add orange print squares to each corner of teal dot square to make a setting block.

100535382_d10_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 11, align a reserved marked orange print square with a corner of a teal dot large triangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a setting triangle. Repeat to make four setting triangles total.

100535383_d11_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out flower blocks, setting block, and setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

100535385_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from setting blocks and triangles. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add teal dot corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 31-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew orange print 1-1⁄2×31-3⁄4" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add orange print 1-1⁄2×33-3⁄4" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece teal floral 7-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--7-1⁄2×47-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--7-1⁄2×33-3⁄4" outer border strips

3. Sew teal floral 7-1⁄2×33-3⁄4" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add teal floral 7-1⁄2×47-3⁄4" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.