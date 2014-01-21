Framed Flowers

Sew a flowery springtime wall hanging by fussy-cutting a detail from your favorite big floral print. Fabrics in rich green and red hues add plenty of texture and bright color. A bold print border serves as a modern frame. Fabrics are from the Always Blooming collection by Susy Pilgrim Waters for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Cameo Appearance from designer Janet Nesbitt of The Buggy Barn

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

7⁄8 yard mottled blue-green (blocks)

5--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) blue print, red plaid, orange plaid, green leaf print and red leaf print (blocks)

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) floral (blocks) Because you are fussy-cutting this fabric, you may need a bigger piece; it depends on how closely spaced motifs are.

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) blue plaid (sashing)

1⁄2 yard mottled orange (inner border)

1-3⁄8 yards brown floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-3⁄8 yards backing fabric

60" square batting

Finished quilt: 52" square

Finished blocks: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From mottled blue-green, cut:

16--4-1⁄2" squares

56--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

1--2" square

From blue print, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares

From each red plaid and orange plaid, cut:

20--2-7⁄8" squares

From each green leaf print and red leaf print, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From floral, fussy-cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

From blue plaid, cut:

4--2×16-1⁄2" sashing strips

From mottled orange, cut:

2--3×39" inner border strips

2--3×34" inner border strips

From brown floral, cut:

5--7×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each mottled blue-green and blue print 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked mottled blue-green square atop a red plaid 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam away from mottled blue-green, to make two medium triangle-squares. Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 mottled blue-green and red plaid triangle-squares total.

100535430_d1_600.jpg

3. Using marked mottled blue-green squares and orange plaid 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 40 mottled blue-green and orange plaid triangle-squares.

4. Using marked mottled blue-green squares and green leaf print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 mottled blue-green and green leaf print triangle-squares.

5. Using marked mottled blue-green squares and red leaf print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 mottled blue-green and red leaf print triangle-squares.

6. Using marked blue print squares and green leaf print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 blue print and green leaf print triangle-squares.

7. Using marked blue print squares and red leaf print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 blue print and red leaf print triangle-squares.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out one mottled blue-green 2-1⁄2" square, five mottled blue-green and red plaid triangle-squares, two mottled blue-green and green leaf print triangle-squares, and one green leaf print 2-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows. Join rows to make a red plaid basket unit; press seams away from middle row. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight red plaid basket units total.

100535431_d2_600.jpg

2. Using orange plaid instead of red plaid and red leaf print instead of green leaf print, repeat Step 1 to make eight orange plaid basket units total.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a blue print and green leaf print triangle-square and a blue print and red leaf print triangle-square in a pair. Press seam in one direction. Join a mottled blue-green print 4-1⁄2" square to top edge of pair to make Unit A. Press seam toward square. The unit should be 4-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total A units.

100535432_d3_600.jpg

4. Using same pieces in a different arrangement, repeat Step 3 to make Unit B (Diagram 4). Press seam toward square. Repeat to make eight B units total.

100535486_d4_600.jpg

5. Lay out four basket units, two A units, two B units, and one floral 4-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 5). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward A and B units. Join rows to make a Basket block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Basket blocks total.

100535433_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Basket blocks, blue plaid 2x16-1⁄2" sashing strips, and mottled blue-green 2" sashing square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 34" square including seam allowances.

100535436_qad_600_0.jpg

Add Borders

1. Sew mottled orange 3×34" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add mottled orange 3×39" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece brown floral print 7×42" strips to make:

2--7×52" outer border strips

2--7×39" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.