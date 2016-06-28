Flying Free

Pay tribute to Old Glory with a folk art-style wall hanging featuring spirited flags waving in the breeze.

Designer: Laurie Simpson of Minick and Simpson

Materials

1 yard blue-and-cream print (appliqué foundation, inner border)

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted light prints in white, beige, and ivory (appliqué foundations, appliqués, sashing, outer border)

2⁄3 yard total assorted red prints (appliqués, sashing, outer border)

7⁄8 yard total assorted blue prints (appliqués, sashing, outer border)

1⁄8 yard total assorted olive green prints (appliqués)

1⁄2 yard solid navy blue (binding)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×55" batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2"

Finished block: 11×15"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use a traditional needle-turn appliqué technique, complete the following steps to cut out the appliqué pieces.

1. Place a template, right side up, on right side of fabric indicated in cutting instructions. Trace around template with a sharp pencil or very fine permanent marker. Repeat to trace as many pieces as needed, leaving at least 1⁄2" between shapes.

2. Cut out each shape, adding a 3⁄16" to 1⁄4" seam allowance beyond drawn line.

From blue-and-cream print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2" inner border strips

1--12-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From remaining blue-and-cream print and assorted light prints, cut:

3--12-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangles for appliqué foundations

40--2-7⁄8" squares

112--1-7⁄8" squares

4 sets of matching patterns B, C, and D

4 sets of matching patterns BB and CC

4 of Pattern Z

From assorted red prints, cut:

7--2-7⁄8" squares

20--1-7⁄8" squares

4 each of patterns A, N, P, R, T, V, and AA

From assorted blue prints, cut:

33--2-7⁄8" squares

92--1-7⁄8" squares

4 each of patterns H, X, and Y

4 sets of matching patterns E, F, and G

From assorted olive green prints, cut:

4 each of patterns I, J, K, L, and M

From remaining light, red, and olive green prints, cut:

4 each of patterns O, Q, S, U, and W

From solid navy blue, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for Full-Size Appliqué Placement Diagram. Referring Full-Size Appliqué Placement Diagram and Appliqué Placement Diagram, position one of each appliqué shape on a blue-and-cream print or light print 12-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" appliqué foundation; pin or baste in place.

100004701_apd_600.jpg

2. Using threads that match appliqués and a small slip-stitch, hand-appliqué around each piece to make an appliquéd block; use your needle to turn under the edge just beyond the drawn line. Once all pieces are appliquéd, trim block to 11-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four appliquéd blocks total.

Make Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each light print 1-7⁄8" and 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Place a marked light print 1-7⁄8" square atop a blue print 1-7⁄8" square. Sew 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut squares apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward darker print, to make two small triangle-squares. Each should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100004702_d1_600.jpg

3. Using marked light print 1-7⁄8" squares and assorted blue and red print 1-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 224 small triangle-squares total.

4. Using marked light print 2-7⁄8" squares and assorted blue and red print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 80 large triangle-squares. Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Sashing

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together 15 small triangle-squares to make a vertical sashing strip. Press seams toward top of strip. Repeat to make a second vertical sashing strip; press seams toward bottom of strip. Add vertical sashing strips to side edges of an appliquéd block. Press seams toward block.

100004704_d3_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together 13 small triangle-squares to make a horizontal sashing strip. Press seams toward left-hand end of strip. Repeat to make a second horizontal sashing strip.Press seams toward right-hand end. Add horizontal sashing strips to remaining edges of appliquéd block to make a bordered block. Press seams toward block. The bordered block should be 13-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" including seam allowances

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four bordered blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together bordered blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100004705_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew blue-and-cream print 4-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining blue-and-cream print 4-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 34-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join 21 large triangle-squares in a vertical row to make side outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second side outer border strip. Sew side outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 19 large triangle-squares in a horizontal row to make top outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make bottom outer border strip. Add top and bottom outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Kari Smith-Ruedisale machine-quilted assorted designs atop the appliqués, and stitched a feather motif in the inner border (Quilting Diagram). She employed curved outline quilting to accent each triangle-square in the sashing and outer border.

3. Bind with solid navy blue binding strips.

100004706_quilting_600.jpg