Flying Four-Patch Wall Hanging

To make a scrappy, small-scale quilt, select solids or tone-on-tones in a wide range of hues, such as those in the Bear Essentials collection by P&B Textiles . To keep the multicolor rows from becoming too busy, use a single tone-on-tone fabric for the background in each Flying Geese row.

Inspired by Small Measures from designer Julie Hendricksen of JJ Stitches

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/3 yard golden orange print (Flying Geese units)

1/4 yard light brown print (Flying Geese units)

1 yard total assorted light, medium, and dark prints (Flying Geese and Four-Patch units)

7/8 yard dark blue print (sashing, border, binding)

1/4 yard dark brown print (sashing)

1-1/4 yards backing fabric

32x45" batting

Finished quilt: 23-1/2x36-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From golden orange print, cut:

144--1-1/2" squares

From light brown print, cut:

72--1-1/2" squares

From light, medium, and dark prints, cut:

108--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles

144--1-1/2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

2--3x36-1/2" border strips

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--2x36-1/2" sashing strips

From dark brown print, cut:

4--1x36-1/2" sashing strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each golden orange and light brown print 1-1/2" square.

2. Align a marked golden orange print square with one end of a light, medium, or dark print 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam away from golden orange print. Align a golden orange print marked square with opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make an orange Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1/2x1-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_flying-four-patchlg_3.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 72 orange Flying Geese units total.

4. Using light brown print marked squares instead of golden orange, repeat Step 2 to make 36 brown Flying Geese units.

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four assorted light, medium, and dark print 1-1/2" squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_flying-four-patchlg_4.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 36 Four-Patch units total, pressing seams in the same direction each time.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 36 golden orange Flying Geese units to make an orange Flying Geese row. Press seams away from the top point of each Flying Geese unit. The Flying Geese row should be 21/2x361/2" including seam allowances.

img_flying-four-patchlg_5.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a second orange Flying Geese row.

3. Using brown Flying Geese units, repeat Step 1 to make a brown Flying Geese row.

4. Join 18 Four-Patch units to make a Four-Patch row. Press seams in one direction. The Four-Patch row should be 2-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch row.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Flying Geese rows, Four-Patch rows, dark blue print 2x36-1/2" sashing strips, and dark brown print 1x36-1/2" sashing strips. Join rows and strips to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 18-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances.

6. Sew dark blue print 3x36-1/2" border strips to long edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.