Flower Swirls

Choose florals in green, blue, and pink for a color palette reminiscent of an English garden. Get a scrappy look by limiting your color palette yet using a variety of prints. Fabrics are from the Isabella collection by Erin Studios for Penny Rose Fabrics .

Inspired by Winter Trails from designer Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard total assorted pink prints (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted prints in blue and green (blocks, outer border)

1-1⁄3 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard pink swirl print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard binding print

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

50" square batting

Finished quilt: 41-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 5-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted pink prints, cut:

9--4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 medium triangles total

18--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 large triangles total

18--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 small triangles total

36--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted blue prints and green prints, cut:

9--4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 medium triangles total

18--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 large triangles total

8--3-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄4" rectangles

24--3-1⁄2 ×4-3⁄4" rectangles

18--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 small triangles total

36--1-1⁄2" squares

From one assorted green print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From assorted cream prints, cut:

18--4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 72 medium triangles total

36--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 72 large triangles total

36--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 72 small triangles total

72--1-1⁄2" squares

From pink swirl print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2 " inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×33-1⁄2 " inner border strips

From binding print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together one assorted pink print 1-1⁄2" square, one assorted blue or green print 1-1⁄2" square, and two assorted cream print 1-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 36 Four-Patch units total.

100588975_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2 for color placement, sew one assorted pink print small triangle and one assorted blue or green print small triangle to side edges of a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Add assorted cream print small triangles to remaining edges.

100588976_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3 for color placement, repeat Step 2 with the Step 2 unit and medium triangles.

100588977_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4 for color placement, repeat Step 2 with the Step 3 unit and large triangles to make a Snail's Trail block. The block should be 6" square including seam allowances.

100588978_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make 36 Snail's Trail blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Lay out blocks in six horizontal rows (Quilt Assembly Diagram; note orientation of each block). Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 33-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100588979_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew pink swirl print 1-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pink swirl print 1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two assorted blue and/or green print 3-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄4" rectangles and six assorted blue and/or green print 3-1⁄2 ×4-3⁄4" rectangles to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two assorted green print 3-1⁄2" squares, two assorted blue and/or green print 3-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄4" rectangles and six assorted blue and/or green print 3-1⁄2 ×4-3⁄4" rectangles to make a long outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

5. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.