Flower Patches

A scrappy assortment of green, red, and pink florals blooms across this wall hanging. Wide sashing and Four-Patches show off both large and small prints. Fabrics are from the Kensington Studio – Rosa collection by Quilting Treasures .

Inspired by Scraptacular from designer Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄2 yard total assorted light, medium, and dark prints in green, red, and pink (blocks)

1⁄2 yard light green print (setting and corner triangles)

5⁄8 yard pink floral (wide sashing)

1⁄4 yard green print (narrow sashing)

1⁄3 yard dark green print (border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×44" square batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2×35-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 2-1⁄8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light and medium prints, cut:

12--1-1⁄4×21" strips

From assorted medium and dark prints, cut:

12--1-1⁄4×21" strips

From remaining assorted light, medium, and dark prints, cut:

192--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 384 triangles total (96 sets of 4 matching triangles)

From light green print, cut:

17--4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 68 setting triangles total (you will use 66)

6--2-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 corner triangles total

From pink floral, cut:

4--4×33-1⁄2" wide sashing strips

From green print, cut:

8--1×33-1⁄2" narrow sashing strips

From dark green print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" border strips

2--1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together an assorted light or medium print 1-1⁄4×21" strip and an assorted medium or dark print 1-1⁄4×21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make 12 strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 192-1-1⁄4"-wide segments (96 pairs of matching segments).

100605723_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two matching 1-1⁄4"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 96 Four-Patch units total.

100605724_d2_600.jpg

3. Pull a set of four light, medium, or dark triangles. Sew triangles to opposite edges of a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Add remaining triangles from set to remaining edges to make a block (Diagram 3). If necessary, trim block to 2-5⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 96 blocks total.

100605725_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Row Assembly Diagram, lay out 32 blocks and 22 light green print setting triangles in 12 diagonal rows.

100605728_row-assembly_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. When joining setting triangles and blocks, align 90º corner of triangle with block edge, extending point beyond adjacent block edge (Row Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

3. Centering triangles, add light green print corner triangles to corners; press seams toward corner triangles. Trim row to 6-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" including seam allowances to make a block row.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make three block rows total.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join pink floral 4×33-1⁄2" wide sashing strips, green print 1×33-1⁄2" narrow sashing strips, and block rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward narrow sashing strips. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" square.

100605727_qad_600.jpg

Add Border

Sew dark green print 1-1⁄2×361⁄2" border strips to top and bottom edges of quilt center. Add dark green print 1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" border strips to side edges to make quilt top. Press all seams toward border. The quilt top should be 38-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" square.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.