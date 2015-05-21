Flower Crossing

For a fresh take on the classic Endless Squares block, use whimsical floral fabrics in pink and mint, and frame the quilt center with a large-scale floral. Fabrics are from the Clementine collection by Heather Bailey for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by History Renewed from quilt collector and designer Ann Hermes

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard green print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard pink print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard light blue print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard orange print (blocks, inner border)

3⁄4 yard mint print (setting squares)

1-1⁄8 yards pink floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

60" square batting

Finished quilt: 52" square

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green print, cut:

26--2-3⁄4" squares

From pink print, cut:

26--4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 104 large triangles total

26--2-3⁄4" squares

From light blue print, cut:

52--2×4-1⁄4" rectangles

From orange print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×40" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×38" inner border strips

26--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 52 small triangles total

13--2" squares

From mint print, cut:

12--8" setting squares

From pink floral, cut:

5--6-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each green print 2-3⁄4" square.

2. Layer a marked green print square atop a pink print 2-3⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-3⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 52 triangle-squares total.

100588252_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew pink print large triangles to green print edges of a triangle-square to make a triangle unit. Repeat to make 52 triangle units total.

100588253_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four light blue print 2×4-1⁄4" rectangles, four triangle units, and one orange print 2" square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows. Add orange print small triangles to light blue print strip edges to make a block (Diagram 4). If necessary, trim block to 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 blocks total.

100588254_d3_600.jpg

100588255_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks and mint print setting squares in five horizontal rows. Press seams toward setting squares.

100588256_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 38" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew orange print 1-1⁄2 ×38" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add orange print 1-1⁄2 ×40" border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Cut and piece pink floral 6-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--6-1⁄2 ×52"outer border strips

2--6-1⁄2×40" outer border strips

5. Sew pink floral 6-1⁄2 ×40" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pink floral 6-1⁄2 ×52" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.