Floral Frame Wall Quilt

Surround a bold floral with a mix of solids and prints in a fresh color palette. Fabrics are from the Darling Meadow collection by Tanya Whelan for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by Around the Corner from designer Candy Hargrove

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Finished quilt: 35" square

Finished block: 15" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2⁄3 yard light green print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard solid teal (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each solid gold and orange print (blocks, sashing strips)

1⁄3 yard each blue floral and dark green print (blocks, sashing strips)

8" square pink print (sashing squares)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1- 1⁄4 yards backing fabric

43"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make Flying Geese units and triangle-squares larger than necessary and then trim them to size, for Flying Geese cut solid teal 4- 1⁄2" squares instead of the 4 -1⁄4" squares specified here and light green print 2 -1⁄2" squares instead of 2- 3⁄8" squares.

For triangle-squares, cut light green print 4" squares instead of the 3- 7⁄8" squares specified here and solid gold 4" squares instead of 3 -7⁄8" squares.

From light green print, cut:

8--3 -7⁄8" squares

48--2 -3⁄8" squares

16--2 ×9 -1⁄2" strips

From solid teal, cut:

12--4- 1⁄4" squares

From solid gold, cut:

8--3- 7⁄8" squares

From blue floral, cut:

4--9 -1⁄2" squares

From dark green print, cut:

8--2 ×15 -1⁄2" sashing strips

From orange print, cut:

4--2 ×15 -1⁄2" sashing strips

From pink print, cut:

9--2" sashing squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of light green print 2 -3⁄8" and 3- 7⁄8" squares.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, align two marked light green print 2 -3⁄8" squares with opposite corners of a solid teal 4- 1⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line; press open light green print triangles to make two triangle segments.

7002365-10339-d1opt.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, align a marked light green print 2 -3⁄8" square with solid teal corner of a triangle segment. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line. Press open light green print triangles to make two Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 2 ×3 -1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining triangle segment to make four Flying Geese units total.

7002365-10339-d2opt.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 12 Flying Geese units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together three Flying Geese units in a row. Add a light green print 2 ×9- 1⁄2" strip to make a side unit. Repeat to make four side units total.

7002365-10339-d3opt.jpg

6. Layer a marked light green print 3 -7⁄8" square atop a solid gold 3 -7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 4). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

7002365-10339-d4opt.jpg

7. Lay out blue floral 9- 1⁄2" square, side units, and triangle-squares in three rows (Diagram 5). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make block. The block should be 15- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7002365-10339-d5opt.jpg

8. Repeat steps 2-7 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, dark green print 2 × 15- 1⁄2" sashing strips, orange print 2 × 15 -1⁄2" sashing strips, and pink print 2" sashing squares in five rows.

7002365-10339-qadopt.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt top; press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 35" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.