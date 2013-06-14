Floral Double Nine-Patch Quilt

Fussy-cut floral designs to add pizzazz to large Nine-Patch blocks. Small-scale prints and tone-on-tone fabrics add variety to the Double Nine-Patch block. These fabrics are from Scarborough Fair collection by Robyn Pandolph for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by Nine-Patch Delight from designers Sarah Maxwell and Dolores Smith of Homestead Hearth

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/2 yard white large floral (large Nine-Patch blocks) If you're fussy-cutting around a flower in each square, you may need more fabric.

1/3 yard green small floral (large Nine-Patch blocks)

1-5/8 yards green tone-on-tone (Double Nine-Patch block, setting triangles, binding)

5/8 yard white small floral (border Nine-Patch blocks)

2/3 yard pink tone-on-tone (Double Nine-Patch block, border Nine-Patch blocks)

3/4 yard pink large floral (setting and corner triangles)

3-1/3 yards backing fabric

60" square batting

Finished quilt: 51-3/8" square

Finished blocks: large Nine-Patch: 13-1/2 square; Double Nine-Patch: 13-1/2 square; small Nine-Patch: 4-1/2 square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white large floral, cut:

20--5" squares

From green small floral, cut:

16--5" squares

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

3--2x42" strips

12--7-5/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 48 large triangles total

8--4-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

From white small floral, cut:

10--2x42" strips

From pink tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2x42" strips

4--5" squares

From pink large floral, cut:

4--3-3/4x20-1/2" strips

2--10-1/2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

4--5-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 medium triangles total

Assemble Large Nine-Patch Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together five white large floral 5" squares and four green small floral 5" squares in three rows. Press seams away from white large floral squares. Join rows to make a large Nine-Patch block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 14" square including seam allowances.

img_floral-doublelg_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make four large Nine-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Double Nine-Patch Block

1. Aligning long edges, sew together two green tone-on-tone 2x42" strips and one white small floral 2x42" strip to make strip set A (Diagram 2). Press seams toward green tone-on-tone strips. Cut strip set into eighteen 2"-wide A segments.

img_floral-doublelg_4a.jpg

2. Join two white small floral 2x42" strips and one green tone-on-tone 2x42" strip to make strip set B (Diagram 3). Press seams toward green tone-on-tone strip. Cut strip set into nine 2"-wide B segments.

img_floral-doublelg_4b.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two A segments and one B segment to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine Nine-Patch units total.

img_floral-doublelg_4c.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 5, join five Nine-Patch units and four pink tone-on-tone 5" squares in three rows. Press seams away from pink tone-on-tone. Join rows to make a Double Nine-Patch block. Press seams away from middle row. The block should be 14" square including seam allowances.

img_floral-doublelg_4d.jpg

Assemble Pieced Setting Triangles

1. Referring to Diagram 6, sew two pink large floral medium triangles to adjacent edges of a remaining Nine-Patch unit. Press seams toward Nine-Patch unit.

img_floral-doublelg_5a.jpg

2. Sew a pink large floral 3-3/4x20-1/2" strip to pink large floral edges of Step 1 unit. Press seam toward strip. Using an acrylic ruler and rotary cutter, trim ends of strip even with triangle edges to make a pieced setting triangle (Diagram 7).

img_floral-doublelg_5b.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four pieced setting triangles total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out large Nine-Patch blocks, Double Nine-Patch block, and pieced setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

img_floral-doublelg_6_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward Nine-Patch blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

3. Add pink large floral corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 38-5/8" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Assemble Double Nine-Patch Block, steps 1-3, use pink tone-on-tone 2x42" strips instead of green tone-on-tone strips to make three A strip sets and two B strip sets. Cut A strip sets into 56 A segments; cut B strip sets into 28 B segments. Sew A and B segments into 28 small Nine-Patch blocks total.

2. Referring to Diagram 8, sew a green tone-on-tone large triangle and a green tone-on-tone small triangle to opposite edges of a small Nine-Patch block. Press seams toward green tone-on-tone triangles. Add a second green tone-on-tone small triangle to adjacent edge of

img_floral-doublelg_7a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 9, sew green tone-on-tone large triangles to opposite edges of a small Nine-Patch block to make unit B. Press seams toward green tone-on-tone triangles. Repeat to make 20 total of unit B.

img_floral-doublelg_7b.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out two of unit A and four of unit B in a row. Join pieces to make a short border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-7/8x38-5/8" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

img_floral-doublelg_7c.jpg

5. Using two of unit A and six of unit B, repeat Step 4 to make a long border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). The strip should be 6-7/8x51-3/8" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

6. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.