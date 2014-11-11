Floating Water Lanterns

Watercolor prints sparkle against cool blue tones to create the impression of lanterns floating on a lake at night. Fabrics are from the Sprinkles collection by Kathy Brown and the Iridescent Waters collection, both from Red Rooster Fabrics .

Inspired by Lighten Up from designer Shayla Wolf of Sassafras Lane Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄8 yards total assorted teal dots and blue dots (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards total assorted white dots and gray dots (blocks)

3--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) each assorted purple prints and green prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard purple dot

1⁄2 yard watercolor print

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2 yards backing fabric

34×49" batting

Lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material of your choice

Finished quilt: 25-1⁄2×40-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 9×11"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Because the blocks are foundation-pieced, fabric pieces are cut larger than necessary. You'll trim them to the correct sizes after stitching them to the foundation.

From assorted teal dots and blue dots, cut 3 sets of:

2--5×8" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2×8" strips

From assorted white dots and gray dots, cut 3 sets of:

2--5×8" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2×8" strips

From assorted purple prints, cut 3 sets of:

14--1-1⁄2×8" strips

From assorted green prints, cut 3 sets of:

14--1-1⁄2×8" strips

From purple dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" inner border strips

From watercolor print, cut:

2--3×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3×25-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Foundation-piecing involves stitching fabric pieces to a foundation paper with the marked side of the paper facing up and the fabric pieces underneath.

1. Use a pencil to trace Half Block Foundation Pattern 12 times onto lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material, tracing all lines and numbers, or print 12 copies of pattern. Cut out each pattern roughly 1⁄4" outside dashed lines to make 12 foundation papers.

2. For one block, gather two foundation papers, a set of teal or blue dot pieces (two 5×8" rectangles and twelve 1-1⁄2×8" strips), and 14 matching purple print 1-1⁄2×8" strips. Cut one teal or blue dot 5×8" rectangle in half diagonally from bottom left-hand corner to upper right-hand corner to make two position 1 triangles (Diagram 1). Cut remaining teal or blue dot 5×8" rectangle in half diagonally from upper left-hand corner to bottom right-hand corner to make two position 15 triangles.

100605091_d1_600.jpg

3. Layer a teal or blue dot position 1 triangle atop a purple print 1-1⁄2×8" strip with right sides together and long edges aligned. Place a foundation paper atop layered pieces, positioning it so aligned edges are 1⁄4" beyond stitching line between positions 1 and 2 and at least 1⁄4" beyond beginning and end of stitching line (Diagram 2). To check placement, pin on line between positions 1 and 2. Flip purple print strip open, making sure it completely covers position 2 and extends at least 1⁄4" into position 3. If it doesn't, reposition and recheck until it does.

100605092_d2_600.jpg

4. With marked side of foundation paper up, sew on stitching line through all layers, extending stitching past beginning and end of line (Diagram 2). To reduce bulk, trim seam allowance to 1⁄8" (Diagram 3).

100605093_d3_600.jpg

5. Press purple print strip open and trim to about 1⁄4" beyond the stitching line between positions 2 and 3 (Diagram 4).

100605094_d4_600.jpg

6. With right sides together, align a teal or blue dot 1-1⁄2×8" strip with trimmed purple print strip so aligned edges are about 1⁄4" beyond stitching line between positions 2 and 3. Sew on stitching line (Diagram 5). Trim seam allowances to 1⁄8". Press teal or blue dot strip open and trim to 1⁄4" beyond next stitching line.

100605095_d5_600.jpg

7. Continue alternating purple and teal or blue dot 1-1⁄2×8" strips through position 14, then add a teal or blue dot position 15 triangle. Trim all fabric layers and foundation paper on dashed lines to make a half block (Diagram 6). The half block should be 9-1⁄2×6" including seam allowances.

100605096_d6_600.jpg

8. Using remaining Step 2 pieces, repeat steps 3–7 to make a second half block.

9. Referring to Diagram 7, join half blocks to make a purple block. Press seam open. The block should be 9-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" including seam allowances. If you are using foundations that will be removed, remove them at this time.

100605097_d7_600.jpg

10. Repeat steps 2–9 to make three purple blocks total.

11. Using white and gray dot pieces instead of teal or blue dot, and matching green print 1-1⁄2×8" strips instead of purple print strips, repeat steps 2–9 to make three green blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block locations, lay out purple and green blocks in three horizontal rows.

100605098_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams open. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2×33-1⁄2".

3. Sew purple dot 1-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add purple dot 1-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew watercolor print 3×35-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add watercolor print 3×25-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.