Floating Stars Wall Hanging

Just two blocks-a star block in two colorways and an hourglass block that gets rotated-team up in a wall hanging. Florals, prints, and a stripe from Floral Melody by Ro Gregg for Northcott Silks provide a soft color palette.

Inspired by "Two-Piece Puzzle" from designer Tara Lynn Darr of Sew Unique Creations

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3--1/4-yard pieces assorted cream prints (star and hourglass blocks)

1/8 yard light pink print (star blocks)

1/4 yard light aqua print (star blocks)

5/8 yard aqua floral (star and hourglass blocks)

8" square dark pink print (star blocks)

10" square dark aqua print (star blocks)

1/2 yard dark tan floral (star and hourglass blocks)

1/4 yard aqua stripe (inner border)

7/8 yard pink-and-aqua floral (outer border, binding)

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

46" square batting

Finished quilt: 40" square

Finished blocks: 10" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream print No. 1, cut:

16--3-3/8" squares

8--2" squares S

From cream print No. 2, cut:

16--3-3/8" squares

8--2" squares

From cream print No. 3, cut:

8--3-3/8" squares

16--2" squares

From light pink print, cut:

8--3-3/8" squares

From light aqua print, cut:

16--3-3/8" squares

From aqua floral, cut:

2--5-1/4" squares

8--3-3/8" squares

8--2x7-1/2" rectangles

8--2x4-1/2" rectangles

From dark pink print, cut:

2--3-3/8" squares

From dark aqua print, cut:

4--3-3/8" squares

From dark tan floral, cut:

2--5-1/4" squares

2--3-3/8" squares

8--2x7-1/2" rectangles

8-2x4-1/2" rectangles

From aqua stripe, cut:

2--1-1/2x32-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x30-1/2" inner border strips

From tan-and-pink floral, cut:

2--4-1/4x40" outer border strips

2--4-1/4x32-1/2" outer border strips

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Star Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all cream print 3-3/8" squares.

2. Layer a marked cream print No. 1 square atop a light pink print 3-3/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward light pink print, to make two light pink triangle-squares. Each light pink triangle-square should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight light pink triangle-squares total.

img_floatingstarslg_3.jpg

3. Using marked cream print No. 1 squares and light aqua print 3-3/8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 light aqua triangle-squares (Diagram 2).

img_floatingstarslg_3a.jpg

4. Using marked cream print No. 1 squares and aqua floral 3-3/8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make eight aqua floral triangle-squares (Diagram 3).

img_floatingstarslg_3b.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for color placement, lay out light pink, light aqua, and aqua floral triangle-squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make Star Block A. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Star Block A.

img_floatingstarslg_3c.jpg

6. Using cream print No. 2 instead of cream print No. 1, repeat steps 2–5 to make two B Star blocks.

7. Using marked cream print No. 3 squares and dark pink print 3-3/8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make four dark pink triangle-squares. Using marked cream print No. 3 squares and dark aqua print 3-3/8" squares, make eight dark aqua triangle-squares. Using marked cream print No. 3 squares and dark tan floral 3-3/8" squares, make four dark tan floral triangle-squares.

8. Referring to Diagram 5 and using dark pink print, dark aqua print, and dark tan floral triangle-squares, repeat Step 5, to make a Star Block C.

img_floatingstarslg_3d.jpg

Assemble Hourglass Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each dark tan floral 5-1/4" square.

2. Using a marked dark tan floral square and an aqua floral 5-1/4" square, refer to Assemble Star Blocks, Step 2, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-7/8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of two triangle-squares, perpendicular to seam line (Diagram 6).

img_floatingstarslg_4.jpg

4. Layer marked triangle-square atop an unmarked triangle-square, placing dark tan floral triangles on aqua floral triangles (Diagram 6). Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each unit open, pressing seams in one direction, to make two hourglass units. Each hourglass unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four hourglass units total.

5. Lay out an hourglass unit, two dark tan floral 2x4-1/2" rectangles, two aqua floral 2x4-1/2" rectangles, and four assorted cream print 2" squares in three rows (Diagram 7; note placement of brown and aqua florals). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward 2x4-1/2" rectangles. Join rows to make a block center. Press seams away from center row. The block center should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_floatingstarslg_4a.jpg

6. Lay out the block center, two dark tan floral 2x7-1/2" rectangles, two aqua floral 2x7-1/2" rectangles, and four assorted cream print 2" squares in three rows (Diagram 8; again note placement of brown and aqua florals). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward 2x7-1/2" rectangles. Join rows to make an hourglass block. Press seams away from center row. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_floatingstarslg_4b.jpg

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make four hourglass blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows, rotating hourglass blocks with each row.

img_floatingstarslg_5.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward hourglass blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew short aqua stripe inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long aqua stripe inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew short tan-and-pink floral outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long tan-and-pink floral outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.