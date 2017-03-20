Stars shine on a patriotic wall hanging that's packed with nostalgic charm.

Designer: Monique Dillard of Open Gate Quilts

Materials

4--3⁄8-yard pieces assorted tan prints (blocks, border)

4--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted red prints (blocks, border)

4--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted blue prints (blocks, border)

3⁄8 yard solid blue (binding)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From one tan print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-7⁄8" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

20--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From second tan print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

20--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-7⁄8" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From third tan print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

20--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-7⁄8" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From fourth tan print, cut:

20--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

1--4-1⁄2" square

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-7⁄8" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted red print, cut:

6--2-7⁄8" squares

4--2-1⁄2" squares for blocks

5--2-1⁄2" squares for border

From one blue print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

20--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From second blue print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

20--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From third blue print, cut:

20--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From fourth blue print, cut:

20--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid blue, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one star block gather a matching tan print set of one 4-1⁄2" square, four 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, six 2-7⁄8" squares, and twelve 2-1⁄2" squares; a matching red print set of six 2-7⁄8" squares and four 2-1⁄2" squares; and a matching blue print set of four 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles and eight 2-1⁄2" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of six tan print 2-7⁄8" squares, eight tan print 2-1⁄2" squares, eight blue print 2-1⁄2" squares, and four red print 2-1⁄2" squares.

3. Layer each marked tan print 2-7⁄8" square atop a red print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100005997_d1_600.jpg

4. Cut a pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Open triangle units; press seams toward red print to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together three triangle-squares and one tan print 2-1⁄2" square in pairs. Press seams in direction of arrows in diagram. Join pairs to make a corner unit. Press seam toward top pair. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

100005998_d2_600.jpg

6. Align a marked blue print 2-1⁄2" square with one end of a tan print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Align a marked blue print 2-1⁄2" square with opposite end of rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Flying Geese segment A (Diagram 3). Repeat to make four Flying Geese A segments total.

100005999_d3_600.jpg

7. Using marked tan print 2-1⁄2" squares and blue print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 6 to make four Flying Geese B segments (Diagram 4).

100006000_d4_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one each of Flying Geese A and B segments to make a Flying Geese unit. Press seam toward Flying Geese B segment. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Flying Geese units total.

100006001_d5_600.jpg

9. Align marked red print 2-1⁄2" squares with opposite corners of tan print 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 6; note direction of drawn lines). Sew on drawn lines; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles. Align marked red print 2-1⁄2" squares with remaining corners of tan print square (again note direction of drawn lines). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100006002_d6_600.jpg

10. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together four corner units, four Flying Geese units, and the Square-in-a-Square unit in three rows. Press seams toward Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a star block. Press seams away from center row. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100006003_d7_600.jpg

11. Repeat steps 1–10 to make four star blocks total.

Assemble Border

1. Sew together an assorted red print 2-1⁄2" square and a tan print 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 8). Press seam toward tan print rectangle.

100006004_d8_600.jpg

2. Sew a tan print 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 9). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100006005_d9_600.jpg

3. Add a blue print 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 10). Press seam toward rectangle just added.

100006006_d10_600.jpg

4. Sew a blue print 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 11). Press as before.

100006007_d11_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 12, continue adding tan and blue print rectangles in clockwise order to Step 4 unit to make a Log Cabin unit. Press all seams away from center. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100006008_d12_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 20 Log Cabin units total.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together four Log Cabin units to make a short border strip. Press seams in one direction. The short border strip should be 6-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip.

100006009_qad_600_0.jpg

8. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together six Log Cabin units to make a long border strip. Press seams in one direction. The long border strip should be 6-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out star blocks in pairs. Rotate every other block 90 degrees so seams abut. Sew together blocks in each pair. Press seams open. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seam open. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. LeAnne Olson machine-quilted an interlocking floral and leaf design across the quilt top.

3. Bind with solid blue binding strips.