A Fine Line

Piece rows of color in a scrappy, yet structured, wall hanging. Use cream prints and florals for the block backgrounds and setting triangles to create an elegant design. Fabrics are from the Arts & Crafts collection by Michele Hill for In the Beginning Fabrics .

Inspired by Rainbow Rows from designer Lissa Alexander

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard each of assorted prints in light brown, blue, and green (blocks)

2⁄3 yard cream print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard each of cream floral and blue floral (setting and corner triangles, outer border)

1⁄4 yard brown print (inner border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

44" square batting

Finished quilt: 36" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light brown prints, cut:

6--1-1⁄2×10" strips

From assorted blue prints, cut:

9--1-1⁄2×10" strips

From assorted green prints, cut:

6--1-1⁄2×10" strips

From cream print, cut:

56--2-1⁄2" squares

21--1-1⁄2×10" strips

From cream floral, cut:

2--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

2--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From blue floral, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×36" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2×28" outer border strips

From brown print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×28" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×26" inner border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a light brown print 1-1⁄2×10" strip and a cream print 1-1⁄2×10" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make six strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 34-1-1⁄2"-wide light brown segments.

100605695_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with blue print 1-1⁄2×10" strips and cream print 1-1⁄2×10" strips to make nine strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 54-1-1⁄2"-wide blue segments.

3. Repeat Step 1 with green print 1-1⁄2×10" strips and cream print 1-1⁄2×10" strips to make six strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 34-1-1⁄2"-wide green segments.

4. Sew together two light brown segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 17 light brown Four-Patch units total.

100605696_d2_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 with blue segments and green segments to make 27 blue Four-Patch units and 17 green Four-Patch units.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out one light brown Four-Patch unit, three blue Four-Patch units, one green Four-Patch unit, and four cream print 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine A blocks total.

100605697_d3_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out two green Four-Patch units, two light brown Four-Patch units, and five cream print 2-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100605698_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out alternating A and B blocks and eight cream floral setting triangles in five diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward B blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

100605699_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew cream floral corner triangles to four corners of joined rows to make quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 26" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew brown print 1-1⁄2×26" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add brown print 1-1⁄2×28" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew blue floral 4-1⁄2×28" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue floral 4-1⁄2×36" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border. The quilt top should be 36" square.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.