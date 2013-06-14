Fiesta Flowers Wall Hanging

Bright colors, geometric prints, and appliqué shapes hold a quilted party on a background of lime green prints. The festive combination results in a bloom-filled modern wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Folkloric Blooms collection by Sue Spargo and Wendy Morris and the Fresco collection by Patrick Lose, both for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by Life is Grand from designer Lorraine Hofmann

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard lime green print (appliqué foundations)

1-1⁄8 yards mottled lime green (appliqué foundations, border, binding)

1⁄4 yard each of red, purple, orange, and pink print (flower appliqués, border)

1 yards dark blue print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard blue print (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard light blue print (appliqués)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns. To use fusible web to prepare patterns A–F for appliqué, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From lime green print, cut:

8--8-1⁄2" squares

From mottled lime green, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

8--8-1⁄2" squares

16 each of patterns G and G reversed

From each of red print and purple print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2" square

1 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

8 of Pattern G reversed

From each of orange print and pink print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2" square

1 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

8 of Pattern G

From dark blue print, cut:

4 of Pattern C

8 of Pattern D

From blue print, cut:

8 of Pattern E

From light blue print, cut:

8 each of patterns E and F

Appliqué Blocks

1. Sew together two lime green print and two mottled lime green 8-1⁄2" squares in pairs; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a foundation square. Press seam in one direction. The foundation square should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Fold foundation square in half diagonally and crease lightly to make a placement line; unfold.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange one A flower, two matching B flowers, one C stem, two D stems, four E leaves, and two F leaves on foundation square. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place. Using threads in colors that match the appliqués, machine-zigzag-stitch around edges of all appliqué pieces to make a block.

fiesta-flowerslg_3.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block rotation, lay out blocks in two horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

fiesta-flowerslg_4_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Rectangle Units

1. Join a mottled lime green G triangle and a pink print or orange print G triangle to make a G rectangle unit (Rectangle Unit Diagram). Press seam toward darker fabric. The rectangle unit should be 4-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 G rectangle units total.

fiesta-flowerslg_5.jpg

2. Using mottled lime green and purple print or red print G reversed pieces, repeat Step 1 to make 16 G reversed rectangle units.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, sew together four G and four G reversed rectangle units to make a short border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2x32-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short border strips total.

2. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward quilt center.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, join red and purple print 2-1⁄2" squares to ends of remaining short border strips to make long border strips. Press seams toward squares. Add long border strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.