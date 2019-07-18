Family Tree Quilt

Honor family with a wall hanging that leaves room for signatures. It would make a great gift for a new baby, a wedding, an anniversary, or as a signature or memory quilt. Fabrics are from the Moda Marbles collection by Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Changing Leaves from designer Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3⁄8 yard white print (tree block, borders)

7" square brown print (tree block)

1⁄2 yard total assorted green prints (tree block)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

7⁄8 yard backing fabric

27×33" batting

Finished size: 18-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12×18"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size, cut 3" squares instead of the 2-7⁄8" squares specified in the cutting instructions.

From white print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" border strips

3--2-7⁄8" squares

2--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2" squares

2--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown print, cut:

1--2-7⁄8" square

1--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

From one green print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted green prints, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

38--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Tree Block

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of white print 2-7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Layer a marked white print 2-7⁄8" square atop brown print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two brown triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7002226-12998_d01_1400.jpg

3) Repeat Step 2 using assorted green print 2-7⁄8" squares to make four green triangle-squares.

4) Referring to Diagram 2, arrange four green triangle-squares and assorted green print 2-1⁄2" squares in seven rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make tree top unit. The unit should be 12-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7002226-12998_d02_1400.jpg

5) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of white print 2" squares.

6) Referring to Diagram 3 for orientation of triangle-square, align a marked white print 2" square with brown corner of a brown triangle-square. Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make a branch unit. Repeat to make a mirror image branch unit (Diagram 4).

7002226-12998_d03_1400.jpg

7002226-12998_d04_1400.jpg

7) Referring to Diagram 5, arrange a branch unit, white print 2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle, white print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle, and a green print 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in top row. Join rows to make a left-hand tree bottom subunit. The subunit should be 5-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make right-hand tree bottom subunit (Diagram 6).

7002226-12998_d05_1400.jpg

7002226-12998_d06_1400.jpg

8) Referring to Diagram 7, sew together tree bottom subunits and brown print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make tree bottom unit. The unit should be 12-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7002226-12998_d07_1400.jpg

9) Sew together tree top and bottom units to make a tree block (Diagram 8). The block should be 12-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7002226-12998_d08_1400.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Sew white print 3-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of tree block.

2) Add remaining white print 3-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border to complete quilt top.

7002226-12998_qad_1400.jpg

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.