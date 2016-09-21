Fall's Falling Leaves

Use classic autumn colors to transform four blocks into a fabulous fall wall hanging. A cream hue frames the tumbling leaves in the center. Fabrics are from the Fall Feast collection by Barb Tourtillotte for Clothworks .

Inspired by Paved in Color from designer Kate Colleran of Seams Like a Dream

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard each yellow tone-on-tone, multicolor leaf print, and yellow print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄3 yard cream tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing)

1⁄8 yard each red tone-on-tone, brown print, orange print, red floral, and brown tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing)

3⁄8 yard green tone-on-tone (blocks, inner border)

5⁄8 yard red print (blocks, outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

43" square batting

Finished quilt: 35" square

Finished block: 12" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42'' of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

4--2-7⁄8" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

4--2-7⁄8" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

4--2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

4--2-7⁄8" squares

From brown print, cut:

4--2-7⁄8" squares

1--2" sashing square

From each orange print and red floral, cut:

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally once for 16 small triangles total

2--1-1⁄2×28" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×26" inner border strips

From multicolor leaf print, cut:

8--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally once for 16 large triangles total

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally once for 16 small triangles total

From yellow print, cut:

24--2-1⁄2" squares

From red print, cut:

2--4×35" outer border strips

2--4×28" outer border strips

24--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of yellow tone-on-tone and cream tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" squares.

2. Layer a marked yellow tone-on-tone square atop a red tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two red-and-yellow triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should measure 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowance. Repeat to make eight red-and-yellow triangle-squares total.

100589849_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with marked cream tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" squares and brown print 2-7⁄8" squares to make eight brown-and-cream triangle-squares total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two red-and-yellow triangle-squares, one orange print 2-1⁄2" square, and one yellow tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make Unit A. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A units total.

100589850_d2_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 4 with brown-and-cream triangle-squares, cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, and red floral 2-1⁄2" squares to make four B units total.

100589851_d3_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together a remaining yellow tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square and two green tone-on-tone small triangles to make a triangle unit. Repeat to make eight triangle units.

100589852_d4_600.jpg

7. Sew together a triangle unit and a multicolor leaf print large triangle to make a Unit C (Diagram 5). The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C units total.

100589853_d5_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, repeat steps 6 and 7 using cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, brown tone-on-tone small triangles, and remaining multicolor leaf print large triangles to make a eight of Unit D.

100589854_d6_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together two yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares and two red print 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make Unit E. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 E units total.

100589855_d7_600.jpg

10. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out one A unit, one B unit, two C units, two D units, and three E units in three rows.

100589857_blk_600.jpg

11. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

12. Repeat steps 10 and 11 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, cream tone-on-tone 2×12-1⁄2" sashing strips, and brown print 2" sashing square in three rows.

100589858_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 26" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew green tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×26" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew green tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×28" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border strips.

4. Sew red print 4×28" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew red print 4×35" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border strips. The quilt top should be 35" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.