Fall Picnic Quilt

Traditional fall colors mix surprising well with aqua, pink, and coral for a picnic basket quilt that has autumnal style. Fabrics are from the Martini collection by MYKT for Windham Fabrics .

Inspired by Patchwork Picnic from designer Emily Herrick Designs

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard each brown print and aqua print (blocks, sashing)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each green-and-white floral, red stripe, white print, coral-and-white floral, gray print, coral floral, and green print (blocks, sashing)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each green-and-aqua floral and yellow print (blocks, sashing)

1⁄3 yard each pink, red, and orange prints (blocks, sashing)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46×49" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Acrylic ruler marked with 45° angle

Finished quilt: 38×41"

Finished blocks: 18×16-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. To use fusible web for appliquéing the Handle Pattern, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over the Handle Pattern. Leaving 1⁄2" between tracings, use a pencil to trace the pattern eight times. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From brown print, cut:

2--2-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2 ×21" strips

15--1-1⁄2" squares

1--1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2 of Handle Pattern

From green-and-white floral, cut:

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From green-and-aqua floral, cut:

2--5-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 triangles total

1--3×15-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-5⁄8 ×4-3⁄4" rectangles

From pink print, cut:

1--5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2×17" rectangles

1--2×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

10--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 triangles total

12--2" squares

2--1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles

2 of Handle Pattern

From red stripe, cut:

2--2 ×21" strips

2 of Handle Pattern

From white print, cut:

2--1-1⁄4 ×21" strips

From orange print, cut:

1--5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2×17" rectangles

1--2×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2" squares

From aqua print, cut:

1--5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

5--2-5⁄8" squares

2--2×17" rectangles

1--2×15-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2" squares

2 of Handle Pattern

From coral-and-white floral, cut:

2--2-7⁄8 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles

From gray print, cut:

2--1-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles

From coral floral, cut:

1--1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

From green print, cut:

2--2×15-1⁄2" rectangles

10--2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From red print, cut:

1--5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2×17" rectangles

1--2×15-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2" squares

From scraps of all fabrics, cut:

147--2" squares (Quilt tester Laura Boehnke cut half of these squares from brown print so she could alternate brown print squares and assorted print squares for a checkerboard look.)

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Block 1

1. Lay out five brown print 1-1⁄2" squares and four green-and-white floral 1-1⁄2" squares in three rows (Diagram 1). Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three Nine-Patch units total.

100580265_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together Nine-Patch units and six green-and-aqua floral triangles in three diagonal rows. Join rows. Add remaining green-and-aqua floral triangles to upper left-hand and lower right-hand corners. Trim ends 1⁄4" from corners of Nine-Patch units (Diagram 3).

100580266_d2_600.jpg

100580267_d3_600.jpg

3. Sew green-and-aqua floral 1-5⁄8 ×4-3⁄4" rectangles to ends of Step 2 unit to make a pieced unit (Diagram 4). The pieced unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×4-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580268_d4_600.jpg

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of pink print 2" squares. Align marked squares with bottom corners of green-and-aqua floral 3 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press attached triangles open to make bottom segment.

100580261_d5_600.jpg

5. Sew bottom segment to bottom edge of pieced unit (Diagram 6). Add green-and-aqua floral 2-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle and a yellow print 1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge to make basket unit. The basket unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580269_d6_600.jpg

6. Sew pink print 5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of basket unit and pink print 2×15-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom edge (Diagram 7). Join a pink print 2×17" rectangle to each side edge.

100580263_d7_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 8, position brown print handle appliqués on Step 6 unit. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using thread that matches appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around each handle to make Block 1. The block should be 18-1⁄2 ×17" including seam allowances.

100580270_d8_600.jpg

Assemble Block 2

1. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together two brown print 2×21" strips, a red stripe 2×21" strip, and a white print 1-1⁄4×21" strip to make a strip set. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second strip set.

100580276_d9_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 10 for orientation of red stripe and white print, lay a strip set on cutting mat. Using an acrylic ruler, trim lower left-hand corner at a 45° angle. Measuring from trimmed edge, cut five 2"-wide A segments total.

100580277_d10_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 11 for orientation of red stripe and white print and for which corner to trim, repeat Step 2 with remaining strip set to cut five 2"-wide B segments total.

100580278_d11_600.jpg

4. Sew together A and B segments to make a chevron unit (Diagram 12). Press seam open. Repeat to make five chevron units total.

100580279_d12_600.jpg

5. Join chevron units in a row (Diagram 13); press seams open. With the red stripe and white print points centered, trim row to 6" tall to make a pieced unit. The pieced unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×6" including seam allowances.

100580280_d13_600.jpg

6. Using orange print 2" squares and a brown print 2-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Assemble Block 1, Step 4, to make bottom segment.

7. Sew bottom segment to bottom edge of pieced unit (Diagram 14). Add remaining brown print 2-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle and aqua print 1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge to make basket unit. The basket unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580281_d14_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 15, repeat Assemble Block 1, steps 6 and 7, using orange print 5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2", 2×15-1⁄2", and 2×17" rectangles and red stripe handle appliqués to make Block 2.

100580282_d15_600.jpg

Assemble Block 3

1. Using aqua print 2" squares and a coral-and-white floral 2-7⁄8 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Assemble Block 1, Step 4, to make bottom segment.

2. Referring to Diagram 16, lay out bottom segment, remaining coral-and-white floral 2-7⁄8 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle, yellow print 1×15-1⁄2" rectangles, gray print 1-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangles, coral floral 1-1⁄4×15-1⁄2" rectangle, and brown print 1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle. Join pieces to make basket unit. The unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580262_d16_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 17, repeat Assemble Block 1, steps 6 and 7, using aqua print 5-3⁄4 ×15-1⁄2", 2×15-1⁄2", and 2×17" rectangles and yellow print handle appliqués to make Block 3.

100580264_d17_600.jpg

Assemble Block 4

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each yellow print 2" square.

2. Align a marked yellow print square with one end of a green print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 18; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4" and press open attached triangle. Add a second marked yellow print square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six Flying Geese units total.

100580271_d18_600.jpg

3. Join yellow print triangles to opposite edges of an aqua print 2-5⁄8" square (Diagram 19). Add yellow print triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five Square-in-a-Square units total.

100580272_d19_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 20, lay out Flying Geese units, remaining green print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and Square-in-a-Square units in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make a pieced unit; press seams open. The pieced unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100580273_d20_600.jpg

5. Using red print 2" squares and a green print 2×15-1⁄2" rectangle, repeat Assemble Block 1, Step 4, to make bottom segment.

6. Sew bottom segment to bottom edge of pieced unit (Diagram 21). Add remaining green print 2×15-1⁄2" rectangle and yellow print 1-1⁄4 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge to make basket unit. The basket unit should be 15-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100580274_d21_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 22, repeat Assemble Block 1, steps 6 and 7, using red print 5-3⁄4×15-1⁄2", 2×15-1⁄2", and 2×17" rectangles and aqua print handle appliqués to make Block 4.

100580275_d22_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew together 27 assorted print 2" squares to make a long sashing strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2×41" including seam allowances. Repeat to make three long sashing strips total.

100580283_qad_600.jpg

2. In same manner, join 11 assorted print 2" squares to make a short sashing strip. The strip should be 2×17" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six short sashing strips total.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out short sashing strips and blocks in two horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from blocks. Join rows and long sashing strips to make quilt center; press seams away from block rows. The quilt center should be 38×41" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.