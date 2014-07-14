Fall Bouquet

Rich hues make the petals, stem, and leaves pop off the check background of this beautiful appliqué autumn wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Sunflower Bouquet collection by Angela Anderson and Lola Textures, Quilting Essentials, and Quilting Temptations collections, all by Quilting Treasures .

Inspired by Falls Bounty from designer Janet Nesbitt of The Buggy Barn

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5⁄8 yard brown-and-cream check (appliqué foundation)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) green tone-on-tone (stem appliqués)

1⁄3 yard brown tone-on-tone (flower appliqués, border)

2-11" squares yellow tone-on-tone (flower appliqués)

6×8" piece dark green print (flower appliqués)

11" square tan tone-on-tone (flower appliqués)

6×8" piece cream print (flower appliqués)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) green dot (leaf appliqués)

3-11" squares assorted orange prints (pumpkin and flower appliqués)

5--6" squares red tone-on-tone (star appliqués)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

34×55" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished wall hanging: 25-1⁄2×46-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From brown-and-cream check, cut:

1--21-1⁄2×42" rectangle

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

2 each of patterns A, P, and Q

1 each of patterns K and N

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" outer border strips

2 of Pattern F

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

2 of Pattern E

From dark green print, cut:

2 of Pattern C

5 of Pattern H

From tan tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern J

From cream print, cut:

1 of Pattern I

From green dot, cut:

2 each of patterns D and D reversed

1 of Pattern O

From assorted orange prints, cut:

2 of Pattern B

1 each of patterns L and M

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

5 of Pattern G

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqué shapes on brown-and-cream check appliqué foundation. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

100535787_apd_0.jpg

2. Working from bottom layer to top and using thread that matches each appliqué, machine-blanket-stitch edges of each shape to complete table runner.

3. Sew brown tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×42" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add brown tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.