Eye Catcher

Use the same cream print in alternating squares to balance a variety of florals and dark prints. While the finished wall hanging offers plenty to look at, it isn't overwhelming. Fabrics are from the Circa 1825 collection by Sharon Yenter and Jason Yenter for In the Beginning Fabrics .

Inspired by Pieceful Waters from designer Linda M. Theifoldt of The Quilted Goose

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2-1⁄2 yards light check (blocks)

12--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted light/medium prints (blocks)

12--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted medium/dark prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard dark blue print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard light floral (inner border)

1 yard green floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄3 yards backing

60×72" square batting

Lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material of your choice

Finished quilt: 51-1⁄2×63-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From light check, cut:

48--5×8-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 2 and 3

24--3-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" rectangles for position 1

From each assorted light/medium print, cut:

2--3-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" rectangles for position 1

From each assorted medium/dark print, cut:

4--5×8-1⁄2" rectangles for positions 2 and 3

2--3-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" rectangles for position 1

2--4" squares for position 4

From remaining light, medium, and, dark prints, cut:

24--4" squares for position 4 (12 sets of matching squares)

From dark blue print, cut:

7--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 28 triangles total

From light floral, cut:

6--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 24 small triangles total

2--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

From green floral, cut:

6--5×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Foundation Papers

Click on "Download this Project" above for foundation pattern.

1. Use a pencil to trace Foundation Pattern onto lightweight tracing paper (or other foundation material of your choice), tracing all lines and numbers, to make a foundation paper. Repeat to make 48 foundation papers total. (Or, print or photocopy the necessary number of foundation papers.)

2. Cut out each foundation paper roughly 1⁄4" outside dashed lines.

Assemble Blocks

To foundation-piece, you stitch fabric pieces to foundation paper with the marked side of the paper facing up and the fabric pieces layered underneath. The resulting pieced block is a mirror image of the foundation paper.

1. Gather four foundation papers, a set of light check pieces (four position 2 and 3 rectangles, a set of matching assorted light/medium print pieces (two position 1 rectangles), a set of matching assorted medium/dark print pieces (four position 2 and 3 rectangles, two position 1 rectangles, and two position 4 squares), and a set of matching assorted light, medium, and dark print pieces (two position 4 squares).

2. With right sides together, layer assorted light/medium position 1 rectangle atop assorted medium/dark print position 2 rectangle; align a pair of long edges.

3. Place foundation paper atop layered rectangles, positioning the paper so the aligned rectangle edges are 1⁄4" beyond the stitching line between positions 1 and 2 (Diagram 1). The rectangles should completely cover position 1 and position 2. To check placement, pin on the line between positions 1 and 2. Flip assorted medium/dark print position 2 rectangle open, making sure it completely covers position 2 and extends at least 1⁄4" beyond solid line. If it doesn't, reposition and recheck until it does.

100535757_d1_600.jpg

4. Working with marked side of foundation paper up, use a small stitch length (1.5 millimeters) to sew on stitching line through all layers, extending stitching past the beginning and end of line by a few stitches (Diagram 2).

100535758_d2_600.jpg

5. Turn stitched layers over so foundation paper is on bottom. Press assorted medium/dark print rectangle open. Referring to Diagram 3, trim light/medium position 1 rectangle so it extends 1⁄4" beyond next stitching lines (the line between positions 1 and 3, and the line between positions 1 and 4). Roughly trim assorted medium/dark print position 2 rectangle to the edge of the foundation paper (you will trim it later when you trim the entire unit).

100535759_d3_600.jpg

6. Align assorted medium/dark print position 3 rectangle with long trimmed edge of assorted light/medium position 1 piece. Turn stitched layers over so foundation paper is on top. Sew on stitching line (Diagram 4). Turn stitched layers over so foundation paper is on bottom. Press assorted medium/dark print position 3 rectangle open. Roughly trim assorted medium/dark print position 3 rectangle to the edge of the foundation paper.

100535760_d4_600.jpg

7. In same manner, add a matching assorted medium/dark print position 4 square. Trim on dashed lines through all fabric layers and foundation paper to make a dark canoe unit (Diagram 5). The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Remove foundation paper with tweezers or the blunt edge of a seam ripper.

100535761_d5_600.jpg

8. Repeat steps 2–7 to make a second matching canoe unit. Using light check position 2 and 3 rectangles; medium/dark print position 1 rectangles; and assorted light, medium, or dark print position 4 squares; repeat steps 2–7 to make two light print canoe units (Diagram 6).

100535762_d6_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together dark print and light print canoe units in pairs. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a Crossed Canoes block. Press seam open. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535763_d7_600.jpg

10. Repeat steps 1–9 to make 12 Crossed Canoe blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in four horizontal rows. Press seams open.

100535765_qad_600_1.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams open or in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Referring to top inner border strip on Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out six dark blue print triangles and five light floral small triangles. Referring to Diagram 8, layer first two triangles in row with ends offset by 3⁄8"; sew together to make a triangle pair. Press seam in one direction. Add next triangle to triangle pair. Press seam toward just-added triangle. Add remaining triangles in same manner to make a short inner border strip. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, sew together eight dark blue print triangles and seven light floral small triangles to make a long inner border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

3. Compare inner and outer border strips to quilt center; the point of each dark blue print triangle should match up with a seam between canoe units on the quilt center. If this isn't the case, take slightly deeper seams in the border strips until the seams match. Sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward quilt center. Add a light floral large triangle to each corner of quilt center. Press seams toward large triangles. The quilt center should now be 42-1⁄2×54-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Cut and piece green floral 5×42" strips to make:

2--5×54-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5×51-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.