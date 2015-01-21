Exquisite Tilework

Create a luxe look with an angular design that brings to mind a set of hand-painted tiles. Gold machine quilting amps up the exotic look. Fabrics are from the Desert Moons collection by Lonni Rossi for Andover Fabrics . Digitized quilting designs are from Wasatch Quilting . Other designs from Handi Quilter .

Inspired by Lovely in Lace from designer Mischele Hart

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Machine quilter: Marie Eldredge

Materials

1 yard gray tone-on-tone (blocks)

2⁄3 yard gold print (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards light tan print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄2 yard red tone-on-tone (blocks, inner border)

1⁄3 yard blue print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each gold tone-on-tone and red print (blocks)

1 yard blue tone-on-tone (blocks, outer border, binding)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray tone-on-tone, cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

12--3-7⁄8" squares

20--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

24--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

20--2-1⁄2" squares

8--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From gold print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

16--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

60--1-1⁄2" squares

From light tan print, cut:

12--3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

12--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2" squares

24--1-1⁄2" squares

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

12--3-7⁄8" squares

6--2-7⁄8" squares

28--2-1⁄2" squares

From blue print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From gold tone-on-tone, cut:

20--2-1⁄2" squares

From red print, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

8--1-1⁄2" squares

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

10--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border and binding

2--2-7⁄8" squares

Assemble Units for A Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a gray tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" square and a gold print 1-1⁄2" square. Add a gold print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle to make Unit A. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 A units total.

100547696_d1_600.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 12 gray tone-on-tone 3-7⁄8" squares, 48 gold print 1-1⁄2" squares, 24 light tan print 1-1⁄2" squares, six light tan print 2-7⁄8" squares, and 12 red tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares.

3. Align a marked gold print 1-1⁄2" square with bottom right-hand corner of a gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square (Diagram 2). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make Unit B. The unit still should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat this stitch-and-flip method to make 12 B units total.

100547697_d2_600.jpg

4. Use the Step 3 stitch-and-flip method to make the following units with specified pieces. Each unit should be the same size as the initial rectangle.

12 of Unit C (Diagram 3) using gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and marked gold print 1-1⁄2" squares

12 of Unit D (Diagram 4) using gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles and marked gold print 1-1⁄2" squares

12 of Unit D reversed (Diagram 5) using gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles and marked gold print 1-1⁄2" squares

12 of Unit E (Diagram 6) using light tan print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and marked red tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares

100547698_d3_600.jpg

100547699_d4_600.jpg

100547700_d5_600.jpg

100547701_d6_600.jpg

5. Layer a marked light tan print 2-7⁄8" square atop a red tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 7). Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two small triangle-squares. Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 small triangle-squares total.

100547702_d7_600.jpg

6. Using marked gray tone-on-tone 3-7⁄8" squares and red tone-on-tone 3-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 5 to make 24 large triangle-squares (Diagram 8). Each large triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100547703_d8_600.jpg

7. Use the stitch-and-flip method to add a marked light tan print 1-1⁄2" square to red tone-on-tone corner of a large triangle-square to make Unit F (Diagram 9). Repeat to make 24 F units total.

100547704_d9_600.jpg

Assemble A Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together a Unit A and a Unit B. Add a Unit C; press seam open.

100547705_d10_600.jpg

2. Sew a gold print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 11). Add a gold print 1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand edge to make a block corner. The block corner should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100547706_d11_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 12, lay out a small triangle-square and units D, D reversed, and E in rows along adjacent edges of block corner. Join pieces in rows; press seams open. Add pieced rows to top edge, then to left-hand edge of block corner; press seams open.

100547707_d12_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 13, lay out a light tan print 3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangle, two F units, and one light tan print 3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle in rows along adjacent edges of Step 3 unit. Join pieces in rows; press seams open. Add pieced rows to top edge, then to left-hand edge of unit to make Block A; press seams open. Block A should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100547708_d13_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 12 A blocks total.

Assemble Units for B Blocks

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 16 blue print 2-1⁄2" squares, eight gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, eight gold tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, eight red print 1-1⁄2" squares, and two red print 2-7⁄8" squares.

2. Align a marked blue print 2-1⁄2" square with one end of a gray tone-on-tone print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 14). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4"; press open attached triangle. Repeat with a second marked blue print square on opposite end to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit still should be 4-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat this stitch-and-flip method to make eight Flying Geese units total.

100547709_d14_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 15, join one gray tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2" square, two Flying Geese units, and one gold tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square in pairs; press seams open. Join pairs to make a block center. Press seam open. The block center should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block centers total.

100547710_d15_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 16, align a gold print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle with left-hand end of a gray tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle. Mark a diagonal line on gold print rectangle as shown. Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached rectangle to make Unit G. Unit G should be 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Using this stitch-and-flip method, repeat to make four G units total.

100547711_d16_600.jpg

5. Use the stitch-and-flip method described in Step 4 to make the following units with specified pieces.

4 of Unit H (Diagram 17) using gray tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles and gold print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

4 of Unit I (Diagram 18) using gray tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles and gold print 1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4 of Unit J (Diagram 19) using gray tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles and gold print 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

100547712_d17_600.jpg

100547713_d18_600.jpg

100547714_d19_600.jpg

6. Use the stitch-and-flip method described in Step 2 to make the following units with specified pieces. Each unit should be the same size as the initial rectangle or square.

4 each of Unit K (Diagram 20) and Unit K reversed (Diagram 21) using marked gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, marked gold tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, and blue print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

8 of Unit L (Diagram 22) using marked red print 1-1⁄2" squares and unmarked gold tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares

100547715_d20_600.jpg

100547716_d21_600.jpg

100547717_d22_600.jpg

7. Using marked red print 2-7⁄8" squares and blue tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Assemble Units for A Blocks, Step 5, to make four small triangle-squares (Diagram 23).

100547718_d23_600.jpg

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 24, sew units G–J to adjacent edges of a block center in alphabetical order to make a block unit. The block unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block units total.

100547719_d24_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 25, lay out Unit K, Unit K reversed, two L units, and one small triangle-square in rows along adjacent edges of a block unit. Join pieces in rows; press seams open. Add pieced rows to bottom edge, then to right-hand edge of block unit to make Block B; press seams open. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100547720_d25_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block orientation, lay out A and B blocks in four horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams open.

100547723_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams open. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 16 red tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares.

2. Referring to Diagram 26, align a marked red tone-on-tone square with right-hand end of a light tan print 2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle. Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle to make Unit M. Unit M should be 2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight M units total.

100547721_d26_600.jpg

3. Aligning square with left-hand end of rectangle, repeat Step 2 to make eight of Unit M reversed (Diagram 27).

100547722_d27_600.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two each of Unit M and Unit M reversed to make a short inner border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short inner border strips total.

5. Add remaining light tan print 2-1⁄2" squares to ends of short inner border strips to make two long inner border strips. Press seams open. The strips should be 2-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

6. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

7. Cut and piece blue tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" outer border strips

8. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Educator Marie Eldredge reinforced the diagonal shapes of the blocks by adding double rows of straight-line quilting (Quilting Diagram) to delineate certain areas. To balance the angles, Marie featured digitized quilting designs of swirling feathers in the light tan and gold print areas of the quilt. In the border, a line of closely spaced squiggle stitching brings together the straight and curvy elements. Marie used the same design to frame out the center gold tone-on-tone diamond.

3. Bind with remaining blue tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×42" strips.