Elegant Chandeliers

The unexpected pairing of batiks and metallic prints results in a sophisticated wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Juniper and Tonga Treat Strips: Jupiter collections, both from Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by Happy Tiers from designers Barbara Groves and Mary Jacobson of Me and My Sister Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

12 precut 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips of assorted blue and brown batiks or prints (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yard mottled yellow (blocks, sashing, inner border)

3⁄4 yard brown metallic print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

54×67" batting

Finished quilt: 45-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2"

Finished block: 11×10"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted blue and brown batik or print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strip, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips

1--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strip

1--2-1⁄2" square

From mottled yellow, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

9--2-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" sashing strips

24--2-1⁄2 ×5" strips

24--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

24--2-1⁄2 ×2" rectangles

From brown metallic print, cut:

5--4-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out a set of pieces from one assorted blue or brown batik or print (two 2-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips, one 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" strip, one 2-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" strip, and one 2-1⁄2" square) in five rows. Add two mottled yellow 2-1⁄2 ×2" rectangles, two mottled yellow 2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and two mottled yellow 2-1⁄2 ×5" strips.

100589326_blk_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 11-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 12 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and mottled yellow 2-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" sashing strips in three vertical rows. Rotate every other block as shown.

100589326_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 33-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece mottled yellow 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2" inner border strips

4. Sew long mottled yellow inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short mottled yellow inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

5. Cut and piece brown metallic print 4-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2 ×45-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Sew long brown metallic print outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short brown metallic print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.