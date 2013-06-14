Easy Steps
Inspired by Shifting Directions from designers Darlene Zimmerman and Rachel Shelburne
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 3⁄4 yard red floral (quilt center, binding)
- 2⁄3 yard white floral (quilt center)
- 1 yard total assorted black prints (quilt center)
- 1⁄2 yard solid black (border)
- 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 51x53" batting
Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2x44-1⁄2"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From red floral, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips
- 64--2-1⁄2" squares
From white floral, cut:
- 25--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" strips
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted black prints, cut:
- 26--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2" squares
From solid black, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2x42" strips for border
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red floral squares, white floral strips and squares, and assorted black print strips and squares in 20 horizontal rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward red floral squares. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.
3. Cut and piece solid black 2-1⁄2x42" strips to make:
- 2--2-1⁄2x44-1⁄2" border strips
- 2--2-1⁄2x38-1⁄2" border strips
4. Sew short border strips to short ends of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with red floral binding strips.