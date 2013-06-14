Easy Steps

The key to achieving the stair-step look is cutting the 2-1/2"-wide strips different lengths. The black-and-white prints allow the red squares to pop off the wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Tanglewood, Florina, and White Out collections from Blank Quilting.
June 14, 2013
Inspired by Shifting Directions from designers Darlene Zimmerman and Rachel Shelburne

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

  • 3⁄4 yard red floral (quilt center, binding)
  • 2⁄3 yard white floral (quilt center)
  • 1 yard total assorted black prints (quilt center)
  • 1⁄2 yard solid black (border)
  • 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
  • 51x53" batting

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2x44-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red floral, cut:

  • 5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips
  • 64--2-1⁄2" squares

From white floral, cut:

  • 25--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" strips
  • 4--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted black prints, cut:

  • 26--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" strips
  • 3--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid black, cut:

  • 5--2-1⁄2x42" strips for border

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red floral squares, white floral strips and squares, and assorted black print strips and squares in 20 horizontal rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward red floral squares. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

3. Cut and piece solid black 2-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

  • 2--2-1⁄2x44-1⁄2" border strips
  • 2--2-1⁄2x38-1⁄2" border strips

4. Sew short border strips to short ends of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with red floral binding strips.

