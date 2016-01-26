Easy Math Throw

Use bright prints and simple squares to create a plus sign design with kid appeal. Pieced plus signs within the blocks and a multicolor border add interest. Fabrics are from Topsy Turvy collection by Karen DuMont of Karie Patch Designs and the Toscana collection by Deborah Edwards, both for Northcott .

Inspired by Grand Total from designer Pat Bravo of Art Gallery Fabrics

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

To get the look of this quilt, refer to fabrics listed in parentheses when choosing light, medium, and dark prints.

3--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted light, medium, and dark prints for plus sign (yellow print, blue swirl print, and green dot print)

7--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted light, medium, and dark prints for plus sign (multicolor geometric print, white floral, dark blue floral, light blue floral, orange print, green floral, and white stripe)

7--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted mottled prints for border, background, and plus sign (red, dark orange, light orange, yellow, green, light blue, and dark blue)

1-1⁄4 yard mottled yellow print (background)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

61" square batting

Finished quilt: 53" square

Finished blocks: 2-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted 1⁄8-yard print, cut:

12--3" squares

From each assorted 1⁄4-yard print, cut:

25--3" squares

From each assorted mottled print, cut:

2 or 3--1×21" strips

14--3" squares

From mottled yellow, cut:

172--3" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks for Plus Sign

Most pieces used in the featured quilt are unpieced 3" squares with three-patch (Block A) and plus sign (Block B) blocks sprinkled in. Repeat the following instructions to make as many A and B blocks as desired.

1. Cut an assorted print 3" square in half to make two rectangles (Diagram 1).

100589331_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew Step 1 rectangles to opposite edges of a mottled 1×21" strip; press seams toward mottled strip. Trim strip even with rectangles to make Block A (Diagram 2). Save cutoff long strip to use in another block. If necessary, trim Block A to 3" square including seam allowances (Diagram 3).

100589332_d2_600.jpg

100589333_d3_600.jpg

3. To make a B block, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a Block A. Cut Block A in half to make two rectangles (Diagram 4).

100589334_d4_600.jpg

4. Sew Step 3 rectangles to opposite edges of a same-color mottled 1×21" strip; press seams toward mottled strip. Trim strip even with rectangles to make Block B (Diagram 5). Save cutoff long strip to use in another block. If necessary, trim Block B to 3" square including seam allowances (Diagram 6).

100589335_d5_600.jpg

100589336_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. For the plus sign, gather 189 total print 3" squares and blocks A and B. For the background, gather 172 total mottled 3" squares and blocks A and B.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all pieces on a design wall in 19 rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100589337_qad_600.jpg

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. Quilt center should be 48" square including seam allowances.

4. Join 19 total mottled 3" squares and blocks A and B to make a short border strip. Repeat to make a second short border strip. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border.

5. Join 21 total mottled 3" squares and blocks A and B to make a long border strip. Repeat to make a second long border strip. Sew long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.