Double the Fun

Double your use of circles in a wall hanging that showcases fussy-cut circular motifs stacked on rings in a variety of fun prints. Fabrics are from the Urban Oasis collection by Kitty Yoshida for Benartex .

Inspired by Ring Around from designer Brigitte Heitland of Zen Chic

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

17--7" squares of assorted prints (A, B, E, F, and G appliqués)

3--12" squares of assorted prints (C and D appliqués)

3⁄4 yard purple print (appliqué foundation)

3⁄8 yard purple stripe (inner border)

3⁄4 yard purple swirl (outer border)

1⁄2 yard paisley print (binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

43×58" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Clear monofilament thread (or thread to match appliqués)

Finished quilt: 34-1⁄2×50"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Patterns A–D are quarter rings. To make a full ring pattern, fold a sheet of paper in fourths and trace a quarter ring pattern on folded paper. Cut out on traced lines and unfold.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted print 7" squares, cut:

3 each of patterns A and E

4 each of patterns B and F

2 of Pattern G

1 of Pattern H

From assorted print 12" squares, cut:

2 of Pattern C

1 of Pattern D

From purple print, cut:

1--24-1⁄2×40" rectangle

From purple stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×40" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" inner border strips

From purple swirl, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×42" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" outer border strips

From paisley print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange assorted print rings and circles on purple print 24-1⁄2×40" rectangle.

100546592_qad_600.jpg

2. Fuse rings and circles in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using a satin stitch and clear monofilament thread or thread colors that match the appliqués, stitch around each appliqué to make quilt center.

3. Sew purple stripe 1-1⁄2×40" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add purple stripe 1-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

4. Sew purple swirl 4-1⁄2×42" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add purple swirl 4-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter educator Vicki Hoth machine-quilted curved-line motifs, including feathers, ribbon candy, arcs, and lines that follow the fabric motifs inside each circle appliqué (Quilting Diagram).

100546593_quilting_noinset_600.jpg

TIP: To stitch continuous-line circles as Vicki did in the outer border, use a figure-eight pattern. Stitch around circles diagonally in one direction, then reverse directions, stitching the opposite way to complete the circles (Border Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with paisley print binding strips.

100546594_border-quilt_600.jpg