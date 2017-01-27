Double Cross Quilt

Prints and solids combine in a quilt that sets two different cross blocks on point. Cutting up large prints adds interest to the wall hanging, and a scrappy middle border breaks up the dark blue inner and outer borders. Fabrics are from the Bird's Eye View collection by Sarah Watson and Cirrus Solids collection, both from Cloud 9 Fabrics .

Inspired by Cross Reference from designer Susan Ache

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄8 yard total assorted solids (A blocks)

1 yard total assorted prints (A blocks)

1-3⁄8 yards dark blue print (B blocks, setting triangles, corner triangles, inner border, outer border)

1⁄8 yard cream print (B blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

52" square batting

Finished quilt: 44" square

Finished blocks: 8-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted solids, cut nine sets of:

3--3-3⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total

2--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

4--2" squares

From remaining assorted solids, cut:

20--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips for middle border (five sets of four matching strips)

From assorted prints, cut nine sets of:

5--2×5" rectangles

6--2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

2--1-1⁄2×38" strips for inner border

2--1-1⁄2×36" strips for inner border

2--13-3⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

2--7" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

8--2-1⁄2×9" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2×5" rectangles

16--2" squares

From cream print, cut:

4--2×5" rectangles

8--2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble A Blocks

1. Gather a set of pieces from one solid (four 2" squares, 12 large triangles, four small triangles) and a set of pieces from one print (five 2×5" rectangles and six 2" squares).

2. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out four solid 2" squares, two print 2" squares, and one print 2×5" rectangle in three rows. Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a center unit. The unit should be 5" square including seam allowances.

100580126_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out one solid small triangle, two solid large triangles, one print 2" square, and one print 2×5" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in middle row. Join rows to make a small corner unit. Repeat to make a second small corner unit.

100580127_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out one solid small triangle, four solid large triangles, one print 2" square, and one print 2×5" rectangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in middle and bottom rows. Join rows to make a large corner unit. Repeat to make a second large corner unit.

100580128_d3_600.jpg

5. Sew small corner units to opposite edges of center unit (Diagram 4). Add large corner units to remaining edges to make Block A. The block should be 9" square including seam allowances.

100580129_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make nine A blocks total.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Assemble A Blocks, Step 2, use four dark blue print 2" squares, two cream print 2" squares, and one cream print 2×5" rectangle to make a center unit. The unit should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four center units total.

100580130_d5_600.jpg

2. Sew dark blue print 2-1⁄2×5" rectangles to opposite edges of a center unit (Diagram 5). Join dark blue print 2-1⁄2×9" rectangles to remaining edges to make Block B. The block should be 9" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks and dark blue print setting triangles in five diagonal rows.

100580131_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from A blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add dark blue print corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 36" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew dark blue print 1-1⁄2×36" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue print 1-1⁄2×38" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Piece solid 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips to make:

4--1-1⁄2×40" middle border strips (in this quilt, each middle border strip is made of five different solid strips)

3. Center a middle border strip along one quilt center edge. It will extend 1" beyond each corner. Sew middle border strip to edge of quilt center; trim excess on both ends. Repeat on opposite edge.

4. Add remaining middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

5. Cut and piece dark blue print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×44" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×40" outer border strips

6. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.