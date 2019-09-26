Deck the Wall Holiday Quilt

Use templates and holiday fabrics to make sharp points in a seasonal wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Merry Merry Snow Days collection by Bunny Hill Designs for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Natural Elements from designer Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Monique Jacobs

Machine quilter: Nancy Scharr

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of five assorted green prints (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of four assorted pink prints (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of nine assorted white prints (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of nine assorted red prints (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of nine assorted gray prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard green floral (border, binding)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46"-square batting

Finished quilt: 37-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern templates. Be sure to transfer dots from patterns to templates and from templates to fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are used when joining pieces.

From each assorted green print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

From each assorted pink print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

From each assorted white print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

4--1 -1⁄2" squares

From each assorted red print, cut:

1--2 -1⁄2" square

4 of Pattern C

4 of Pattern C reversed

From each assorted gray print, cut:

4 of Pattern D

From green floral, cut:

2--4 ×37-1⁄2" border strips

2--4 ×30-1⁄2" border strips

4--2- 1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Directions that follow make one block. Repeat the steps to make five green blocks and four pink blocks.

1. Gather two A pieces and two B pieces from one green or pink print; two A pieces, two B pieces, and four 1- 1⁄2" squares from one white print; four C pieces, four C reversed pieces, and one 2 -1⁄2" square from one red print; and four D pieces from one gray print.

2. Top a green or pink print A piece with a white print B piece (Diagram 1). Align center matching points; pin. Pin matching points at each end. Pin generously in between, gently easing edges as needed to align (Diagram 2).

7002235-10339-d1-opt.jpg

7002235-10339-d2-opt.jpg

3. Sew together pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it, to make a corner unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 4 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a matching corner unit.

7002235-10339-d3-opt.jpg

4. Using green or pink B pieces and white A pieces, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make two reversed corner units (Diagram 4).

7002235-10339-d4-opt.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a red print C triangle and a gray print D triangle. Add a red print C reversed triangle to make a point unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching point units total.

7002235-10339-d5-opt.jpg

6. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 1- 1⁄2" square.

7. Align a marked white print square with one corner of red print 2 -1⁄2" square (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked white print square to opposite corner; trim and press as before. In the same manner, add remaining marked white print squares to remaining corners to make a center unit. The unit should be 2- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7002235-10339-d6-opt.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out corner units, point units, and center unit in three rows. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 10- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7002235-10339-d7-opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7002235-10339-qad-opt.jpg

2. Sew green floral 4×30- 1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add green floral 4×37- 1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Nancy Sharr machine-quilted an allover circle design across the quilt top.