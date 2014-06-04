Colorful Fun Daisies

Brighten your day with a bouquet of daisies set off by white-and-black prints in a fast and fusible, cheery wall hanging.

Designer: Linda Sullivan

Materials

5--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted white-and-black prints (quilt center)

4--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted green prints (appliqués, outer border, binding)

3--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) each of assorted yellow, pink, turquoise, and orange prints (appliqués, outer border, binding)

1⁄8 yard black swirl print (inner border)

2⁄3 yard backing fabric

40×23" batting

Lightweight fusible web

40-wt. cotton thread and embroidery floss: green, yellow, pink, turquoise, and orange

13--5⁄8"- to 7⁄8"-diameter buttons: green, yellow, pink, turquoise, and orange

Tear-away stabilizer

Finished quilt: 33-1⁄2×16-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing the leaf shape, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each white-and-black print, cut:

1--5-1⁄2" square

1--3-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle

From assorted green prints, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×22" binding strips

20--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2 each of patterns D, F, F reversed, G, H, I, I reversed, J, J reversed, K, and K reversed

1 each of patterns D reversed, E, E reversed, G reversed, and H reversed

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×22" binding strip

14--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

2 of Pattern B

From assorted pink prints, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×22" binding strip

18--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern C

From assorted turquoise prints, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×22" binding strip

18--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1 each of patterns A and B

2 of Pattern C

From assorted orange prints, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×22" binding strip

16--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1 each of patterns A and B

2 of Pattern C

From black swirl print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" inner border strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew together an assorted white-and-black print 5-1⁄2" square and an assorted white-and-black print 3-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle to make a background unit (Background Unit Diagram). Press seam toward darker print. Repeat to make five background units total.

100234599_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together five background units to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 25-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100234601_600.jpg

3. Sew short black swirl print inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long black swirl print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 10 assorted green, yellow, pink, turquoise, and orange print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip. (Designer Linda Sullivan made her border strips mirror images of each other.)

5. Sew together 33 assorted green, yellow, pink, turquoise, and orange print 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles to make a long outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

6. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out all appliqué pieces on quilt top. When pleased with the arrangement, fuse pieces in place. (Linda recommends individually assembling each flower with its stem and leaves on a nonstick pressing sheet before fusing it to the quilt top.)

100234602_600.jpg

2. Set up your machine for a 2mm-wide satin stitch. To prevent quilt top from puckering while you appliqué, place tear-away stabilizer on quilt top wrong side and pin in place.

3. Using thread that matches each appliqué and working from bottom layer to top, machine-appliqué pieces. Satin-stitch a vein down the center of each leaf.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Linda stitched in the ditch of each appliqué piece and the inner border (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with assorted green, yellow, pink, turquoise, and orange print binding strips.

4. Using contrasting embroidery floss, hand-stitch a button to the center of each appliquéd flower.