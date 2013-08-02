Color Maze

This wall hanging may look confusing but it's not. It's simply strip set segments arranged in a mazelike pattern. A black inner border makes the quilt center stand out. Fabrics are from the Close to Home collection by T.S. Post for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Labyrinth from designer Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard ivory print (segments)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of blue print, green print, gray dot, and orange print (segments)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each of red print, black print, and ivory dot (segments)

1⁄2 yard tan print (segments)

1⁄4 yard black-and-white print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard blue-and-white print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×52" batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2 ×43-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From ivory print, cut:

12--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From blue print, cut:

8--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From green print, cut:

6--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From gray dot, cut:

5--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From orange print, cut:

5--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From red print, cut:

4--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From black print, cut:

4--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From ivory dot, cut:

4--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From tan print, cut:

16--1-3⁄4×21" strips

From black-and-white print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" strips

From blue-and-white print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×381⁄2" strips

2--3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips

Assemble Ivory Segments

1. Sew together an ivory print 1-3⁄4×21" strip and a blue print 1-3⁄4×21" strip to make an ivory-blue strip set (Strip Set Diagram). Press seam away from ivory print. Repeat to make four ivory-blue strip sets total. Cut strip sets into twenty-three 3"-wide ivory-blue segments. Each segment should be 3" square including seam allowances.

labyrinth_d1_1.jpg

2. Using an ivory print 1-3⁄4×21" strip and a green print 1-3⁄4×21" strip, repeat Step 1 to make an ivory-green strip set and cut it into four ivory-green segments.

3. Using ivory print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and gray dot 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two ivory-gray strip sets and cut them into 10 ivory-gray segments.

4. Using ivory print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and orange print 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two ivory-orange strip sets and cut them into eight ivory-orange segments.

5. Using ivory print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and red print 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two ivory-red strip sets and cut them into 12 ivory-red segments.

6. Using an ivory print 1-3⁄4×21" strip and a black print 1-3⁄4×21" strip, repeat Step 1 to make an ivory-black strip set and cut it into five ivory-black segments.

Assemble Tan Segments

1. Sew together a tan print 1-3⁄4×21" strip and a blue print 1-3⁄4×21" strip to make a tan-blue strip set. Press seam away from tan print. Repeat to make four tan-blue strip sets total. Cut strip sets into twenty-two

3"-wide tan-blue segments. Each segment should be 3" square including seam allowances.

2. Using tan print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and green print 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make three tan-green strip sets and cut them into 18 tan-green segments.

3. Using tan print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and gray dot 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make three tan-gray strip sets and cut them into 15 tan-gray segments.

4. Using tan print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and orange print 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two tan-orange strip sets and cut them into 11 tan-orange segments.

5. Using tan print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and red print 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two tan-red strip sets and cut them into nine tan-red segments.

6. Using tan print 1-3⁄4×21" strips and black print 1-3⁄4×21" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two tan-black strip sets and cut them into 10 tan-black segments.

Assemble Dot Segments

1. Sew together an ivory dot 1-3⁄4×21" strip and a green print 1-3⁄4×21" strip to make a dot-green strip set. Press seam away from ivory dot. Repeat to make a second dot-green strip set. Cut strip sets into eleven 3"-wide dot-green segments. Each segment should be 3" square including seam allowances.

2. Using an ivory dot 1-3⁄4×21" strip and an orange print 1-3⁄4×21" strip, repeat Step 1 to make a dot-orange strip set and cut it into four dot-orange segments.

3. Using an ivory dot 1-3⁄4×21" strip and a black print 13⁄4×21" strip, repeat Step 1 to make a dot-black strip set and cut it into six dot-black segments.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, lay out all 168 segments in 14 horizontal rows, alternating segment orientation as shown. Sew together segments in each row. Press seams open.

labyrinth_qad_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew black-and-white print 1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add black-and-white print 1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew blue-and-white print 3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add blue-and-white print 3-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.