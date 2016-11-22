Color Flow

Use an explosion of bright hues in a wall hanging. The rainbow effect-with stairsteps moving from hot to cool colors-stands out against the black background. Fabrics are from the BeColourful collection by Jacqueline De Jonge for Anthology Fabrics .

Inspired by Blue Prints from designer Sarah J. Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard solid black (blocks)

26--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted batiks in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, and purple (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Note: Three blocks-differing only in color order-compose this quilt. To allow for experimentation in color arrangement, these instructions call for cutting 28 more assorted batik rectangles than are needed.

From solid black, cut:

16--1-1⁄2 ×5" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2 ×4" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2 ×3" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2 ×2" rectangles

32--1-1⁄2" squares

16--1-1⁄2 ×1" rectangles

From each assorted batik, cut:

6--1-1⁄2 ×5" rectangles

From remaining specified batiks, cut:

6-1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles in a purple or pink batik

5--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles in a yellow batik

5--1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles in a blue batik

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block A Assembly Diagram, lay out designated solid black rectangles and squares in nine rows. Add a purple or pink batik 1-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle to Row 1 and a yellow batik 1-1⁄2×5" rectangle to Row 9. To rows 2–8, add a 1-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle from each assorted batik in rainbow color order as shown.

100580052_blka_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row (Block A Assembly Diagram). Join rows to make a block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2, placing assorted batik rectangles in the same order as in the first block, to make six A blocks total.

4. Starting with yellow batik and ending with blue batik, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five B blocks total (Block B Assembly Diagram).

100580059_blkb_600.jpg

5. Starting with blue batik and ending with pink batik, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five C blocks total (Block C Assembly Diagram).

100580060_blkc_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in four rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

100580053_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.