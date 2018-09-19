Color Curves

Color cascades down a graphic wall hanging made with curved piecing. Fabrics are from the Color Weave collection by P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Connect the Curves from designer Lori J. Miller

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄3 yard cream print (background)

12" square each of 8 prints: pink, purple, red, coral, dark blue, medium blue, dark green, and light green (blocks)

8×12" piece each of 5 prints: light pink, light blue, dark red, mint green, and yellow (blocks)

3⁄4 yard white print (border, binding)

2 yards backing fabric

34×54" batting

Finished quilt: 25-1⁄2×45-1⁄2"

Finished block: 10" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer dots marked on patterns to templates, then to fabric pieces. These dots are matching points, which are used when joining pieces.

From cream print, cut:

2 of Pattern B

6 of Pattern D

From each 12" square, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From each light pink print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From light blue print, cut:

2 of Pattern C

From dark red print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From mint green print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From yellow print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From white print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--3×40-1⁄2" strips

2--3×25-1⁄2" strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Layer a cream print B piece atop a pink print A piece (Diagram 1). Align and pin center matching points. Pin together matching points at each end, then pin generously in between (Diagram 2), gently easing edges as needed to align.

6504549-modified-d1_web.jpg

6504549-modified-d2_web.jpg

2. Sew together pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it, to make Block A (Diagram 3). The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6504549-modified-d3_web.jpg

3. Using remaining cream print B piece and purple print A piece, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second A block.

4. Layer a cream print D piece atop a light pink print C piece (Diagram 4). Align and pin center matching points. Pin together matching points at each end, then pin generously in between (Diagram 5), gently easing edges as need to align.

6504549-modified-d4_web.jpg

6504549-modified-d5_web.jpg

5. Sew together pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it, to make a corner unit (Diagram 6).

6504549-modified-d6_web.jpg

6. Using remaining cream print D pieces and remaining print C pieces, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make six corner units total.

7. Layer a light pink print corner unit atop a red print A piece (Diagram 7). Align and pin center matching points. Pin together matching points at each end, then pin generously in between (Diagram 8), gently easing edges as needed to align.

6504549-modified-d7_web.jpg

6504549-modified-d8_web.jpg

8. Sew together pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it, to make Block B (Diagram 9). The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6504549-modified-d9_web.jpg

9. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, repeat steps 7 and 8 using remaining corner units and remaining print A pieces to make six B blocks total.

6504549-modified-qad_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement and orientation, lay out blocks in four pairs.

2. Sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each pair. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 20-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Add white print 3×40-1⁄2" strips to long edges of quilt center. Press seams toward strips.

4. Add white print 3×25-1⁄2" strips to short edges of quilt center. Press seams toward strips.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter studio educator Marie Eldredge machine-quilted curved lines and circles in varying densities following the curved piecing (Quilting Diagram). She added straight lines to the border.

3. Bind quilt with white print binding strips.