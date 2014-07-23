Color Blocking

Use the same print in a variety of hues to create an unexpected, yet cohesive, mix of colors. Fabrics are from the Textura collection by Susy Pilgrim Waters for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Petite Chic from designer Emily Herrick of Crazy Old Ladies

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

19--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted orange, pink, green, blue, brown, and gray prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51×60" batting

Finished quilt: 43×51-1⁄2"

Finished block: 8-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted orange, pink, green, blue, brown, and gray prints, cut:

30--5×9" rectangles

30--3×9" rectangles

30--2×9" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, join assorted print 5×9", 2×9", and 3×9" rectangles to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9" square including seam allowances.

100604766_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 30 blocks total. For interest, mix up the order of the rectangles in each block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in six horizontal rows, rotating every other block.

100604767_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.