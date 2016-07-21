Coffee and Tea Time

Neutral colors and sophisticated prints star in an appliquéd wall hanging. Stacked shapes add texture and dimension to a simple design. Fabrics are from the Ivory Kitchen collection by Candace Metzger of Ophelia & Co. for Red Rooster Fabrics .

Inspired by Penny Path from designer Lisa Bongean of Primitive Gatherings

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard total assorted tan, black, and cream prints (appliqué foundations)

1 yard total assorted gray, tan, brown, cream, and black prints (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard black swirl print (inner border)

2⁄3 yard cream kitchen print (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

38×47" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 29-1⁄2×39"

Finished block: 9-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄4" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄8" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto designated prints; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted tan, black, and cream prints, cut:

6--10-1⁄2" squares

From assorted gray, tan, brown, cream, and black prints, cut:

6 each of patterns A, B, and E

84 each of patterns C and D (7 sets each of 12 matching circles)

From black swirl print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×29" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×21-1⁄2" inner border strips

From cream kitchen print, cut:

2--4-1⁄2 ×31" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Fold each assorted tan, black, and cream print 10-1⁄2" square in half diagonally twice. Press lightly, then unfold to make foundation squares with placement guidelines.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer an assorted print A circle, B circle, and E star at center of a foundation square. (Quilt Tester Laura Boehnke left one block without a center star. Instead she fussy-cut one B circle.) Position 12 matching print C circles along placement guidelines; top C circles with matching print D circles. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse all pieces in place.

100589803_d1_600.jpg

3. Using threads in desired colors and working from bottom layer to top, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué shape.

4. Trim appliquéd foundation to 10" square, including seam allowances, to make a block.

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make six blocks total.

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 19-1⁄2×29" including seam allowances.

100589805_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew black swirl print 1-1⁄2 ×29" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add black swirl print 1-1⁄2 ×21-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew cream kitchen print 4-1⁄2 ×31" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add cream kitchen print 4-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, arrange remaining assorted print C and D circles atop block intersections, overlapping the border at quilt center outer edges. Fuse all pieces in place. Using threads in desired colors, machine-blanket-stitch around each circle appliqué as before to complete quilt top.

100589806_d2_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.