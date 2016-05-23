Coffee and Cream

Coffee-color prints provide a neutral palette for gorgeous quilting. Combining Shoo Fly and Snowball blocks adds visual interest and makes the wall hanging look more scrappy. Fabrics are from the Mochachino collection by Penny Sturges for Red Rooster Fabrics . Quilting designs are courtesy of Handi Quilter . Sampler quilted on an HQ Infinity using the Pro-Stitcher.

Inspired by Just Rosy from designer Laurie Simpson of Minick and Simpson

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄4 yard cream tone-on-tone (blocks)

8--10" squares of assorted prints in gray, black, and tan (blocks)

1⁄4 yard tan tone-on-tone (blocks)

1⁄4 yard multicolor print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard polka dot print (outer border)

3⁄8 yard solid tan (binding)

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

35×47" batting

Finished quilt: 26-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

7--6-1⁄2" squares

16--2-7⁄8" squares

32--2-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted print, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

1--2-1⁄2" square

From tan tone-on-tone, cut:

28--2-1⁄2" squares

From multicolor print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×30-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" inner border strips

From polka dot print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" outer border strips

From solid tan, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Make Shoo Fly Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" square.

2. For one Shoo Fly block, gather two marked cream tone-on-tone 2-7⁄8" squares, four cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares, and a set of three squares from one assorted print (two 2-7⁄8" squares and one 2-1⁄2" square).

3. Layer a marked cream tone-on-tone square atop an assorted print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100651069_d1_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out triangle-squares, assorted print 2-1⁄2" square, and cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a Shoo Fly block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100651070_d2_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make eight Shoo Fly blocks total.

Assemble Snowball Blocks

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked square with each corner of a cream tone-on-tone 6-1⁄2" square (Diagram 3; note direction of marked lines). Sew on drawn lines. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press open attached triangles to make a Snowball block. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100651071_d3_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make seven Snowball blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate Shoo Fly and Snowball blocks in five horizontal rows.

100651072_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward Snowball blocks. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew multicolor print 1-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add multicolor print 1-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew polka dot print 3-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add polka dot print 3-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Snowball blocks are a natural place to show off a quilting design, such as the computerized Celtic knot that Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kerri Rawlins centered in each one (Quilting Diagram). A windmill design formed from multiple kite shapes in each Shoo Fly block makes an appealing counterpoint to the block seams.

100651073_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with solid tan binding strips.