Classic Christmas Quilt

Use a variety of traditional holiday colors and prints in a wall hanging fit for decking the halls. Metallic touches and star and snowflake quilting make this a Christmas favorite. Fabrics are from the Wrapped in Joy collection by Rachel Thomas Pellman for Marcus Fabrics . Quilting designs courtesy of Handi Quilter .

Inspired by Kettle Corn from designer Lissa Alexander of Moda Lissa

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted cream prints Nos. 1–5 (blocks)

5--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints Nos. 1–5 (blocks)

4--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted green prints Nos. 1–4 (blocks)

1⁄2 yard mottled gray (blocks, inner border)

8--10" squares assorted cream holiday prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard mottled red (outer border)

1⁄2 yard red polka dot (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished quilt: 46-1⁄2 " square

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream print No. 1, cut:

20--2-7⁄8" squares

From cream print No. 2, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares

From cream print No. 3, cut:

24--2-7⁄8" squares

From cream print No. 4, cut:

40--2-7⁄8" squares

From cream print No. 5, cut:

20--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 1, cut:

4--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 2, cut:

12--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 3, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 4, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares

From red print No. 5, cut:

20--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 1, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 2, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 3, cut:

24--2-7⁄8" squares

From green print No. 4, cut:

12--2-7⁄8" squares

From mottled gray, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

32--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 64 small triangles total

From each assorted cream holiday print, cut:

1--8-7⁄8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 16 large triangles total

From mottled red, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From red polka dot, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all assorted cream print 2-7⁄8" squares.

2. Layer a marked cream print No. 1 square atop a red print No. 1 2-7⁄8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two A triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight A triangle-squares total.

100651278_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Triangle-Square Assembly Chart, repeat Step 2 to make the specified number of B–J triangle-squares for 240 total triangle-squares.

triangle-square-assembly-chart_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out in five rows one A, two B, three C, four D, and five E triangle-squares and four mottled gray small triangles. Sew together pieces in each row, pressing seams open. Join rows to make a Block 1 corner unit, pressing seams open. Repeat to make four Block 1 corner units total.

100589817_d2_600.jpg

5. Sew together a Block 1 corner unit and an assorted cream holiday print large triangle to make Block 1 (Block Assembly Diagram). The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Block 1.

100589821_block-assembly_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagrams 3–5, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four each of blocks 2–4.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589822_qad_600.jpg

2. Cut and piece mottled gray 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" inner border strips

3. Sew short mottled gray inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long mottled gray inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Cut and piece mottled red 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew short mottled red outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long mottled red outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Ambassador Helen Godden decided to add sparkle with couched metallic yarn snowflakes in the block centers and a star in the quilt center (Quilting Diagram). She added movement to the quilt with free-motion swirls of metallic thread.

100651288_quilting_600.jpg

3. Click on "Download this Project" above for the snowflake and star couching patterns. Referring to Star Placement Diagram, Snowflake Placement Diagram, and "Tips for Couching," below, couch designs on quilt.

100651285_star-placement_600.jpg

100651286_snowflake-placement_600.jpg

4. Bind with red polka dot binding strips.

Tips for Couching

1. Mark shapes on the quilt with a water-soluble marking tool.

2. Use a couching foot. Handi Quilter machines have three sizes that allow you to use different weights of yarns or fibers to couch your quilt.

3. Poly or acrylic yarns work best for couching, and variegated yarns create fun designs when quilting spirals and flowers.

4. Match the machine thread and couching yarn colors because the thread goes right through the yarn to hold it in place.

5. Use a medium speed for couching. Lay the yarn to the side of your project so there will be no tension on the yarn as it feeds through the couching foot.