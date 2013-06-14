Citrus Stars

A playful palette of citrus colors-orange, green, and yellow-brings a summery look to this wall hanging. Careful placement of triangle-squares produces pairs of star blocks. Fabric are from the Mooshka collection by Julie Paschkis for In the Beginning Fabrics .

Inspired by Red, White & Stars from designers Sarah Maxwell and Dolores Smith of Homestead Hearth

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

In this quilt there are two different blocks, each composed of 36 triangle-squares that require specific fabric placement. To keep track of where pieces go, label fabrics with their letter designations and keep pieces organized in resealable plastic bags as you cut them out.

Assorted orange prints (blocks):

1⁄8 yard for fabric A

1⁄4 yard for fabric D

1⁄4 yard for fabric E

1⁄8 yard for fabric L

Assorted green prints (blocks):

1⁄3 yard for fabric C

1⁄4 yard for fabric F

1⁄4 yard for fabric G

1⁄4 yard for fabric K

Assorted yellow prints (blocks):

1⁄4 yards for fabric H

1⁄4 yard for fabric I

1⁄4 yard for fabric J

Other:

1⁄2 yard solid white for fabric B

1⁄4 yard each of dark orange print and dark green print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard each of orange floral and green floral (outer border)

1⁄3 yard each of orange print and green print (binding)

3 yards backing fabric

52" square batting

Finished quilt: 44" square

Finished blocks: 15-3⁄4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows.

From each A and L fabric, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From B fabric, cut:

40--3-1⁄2" squares

From C fabric, cut:

24--3-1⁄2" squares

From each D, F, G, H, I, and K fabric, cut:

8--3-1⁄2" squares

From each E and J fabric, cut:

12--3-1⁄2" squares

From each dark orange print and dark green print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2x36" inner border strip

1--2-1⁄2x32" inner border strip

From each orange floral and green floral, cut:

2--4-1⁄2x42" strips for outer border

From each orange print and green print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Assemble Block 1

1. Gather one A 3-1⁄2" square and one B 3-1⁄2" square. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of lightest fabric.

2. Layer marked square on top of unmarked square. Sew layered pair together with two seams, sewing 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward darker print, to make two AB triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄8" square including seam allowances.

citrus-starslg_3A.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight AB triangle-squares total.

4. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight triangle-squares of each fabric combination listed below:

BC

BD

BE

BF

CD

CE

EF

GH

5. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four of each triangle-square fabric combination in six rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make Block 1. Press seams toward top of block. The block should be 16-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

citrus-starslg_3B.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make two total of Block 1.

Assemble Block 2

1. Repeat steps 1 and 2 of Assemble Block 1 to make eight triangle-squares of each fabric combination listed below:

BC

BG

BI

BJ

BK

CI

CJ

HL

JK

2. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 5 of Assemble Block 1, pressing seams toward bottom of block instead, to make two total of Block 2.

citrus-starslg_4.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out alternating blocks in pairs.

citrus-starslg_5_1.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each pair. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 32" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece orange floral 4-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

1--4-1⁄2x44" outer border strip

1--4-1⁄2x36" outer border strip

3. Cut and piece green floral 4-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

1--4-1⁄2x44" outer border strip

1--4-1⁄2x36" outer border strip

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.