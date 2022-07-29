Inspired by: Periwinkle Patch from designer Vicki Ruebel

Quilt tester: Julie Doy

Finished size: 26-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Materials

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

18× 21" piece (fat quarter) white print (blocks)

4 —9× 21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted green prints (blocks)

1/8 yard red print (inner border)

3/8 yard red plaid (outer border)

1/3 yard binding fabric

1 yard backing fabric

35"-square batting

4 red ribbon bows (optional)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print cut:

8 —3-7/8" squares

4 —3-1/2" squares

From each assorted green print, cut:

2—3-7/8" squares

4 —3-1/2" squares

From red print, cut:

2—1-1/2×20-1/2" inner border strips

2—1-1/2×18-1/2" inner border strips

From red plaid, cut:

2—3-1/2×26-1/2" outer border strips

2—3-1/2×20-1/2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Wreath Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 3-7/8" square.

2. From one green print gather a set of pieces (two 3-7/8" squares and four 3-1/2" squares). Layer a marked white print square atop a green print 3⅞" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

Christmas Greenery Wall Quilt

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out triangle-squares, green print 3-1/2" squares, and one white print 3-1/2" square in three rows.

Christmas Greenery Wall Quilt

4. Sew pieces together in rows. Join rows to make a wreath block. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make four wreath blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together wreath blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs; press seams in one direction to complete quilt center. The quilt center should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Christmas Greenery Wall Quilt

2. Sew red print 1-1/2×18-1/2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew red print 1-1/2× 20-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 20-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew red plaid 3-1/2× 20-1/2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew red plaid 3-1/2× 26-1/2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward outer border to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with binding strips.