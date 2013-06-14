Chickens in the Coop

A chicken-wire print background and appliqués in feed sack reproductions, all from the Rise 'n Shine collection for Maywood Studios, combine in a cute kitchen wall hanging. The border corners are fussy-cut from a large-scale farm print from the same fabric collection. The appliqués are fused in place, then machine-blanket-stitched with black thread.

Inspired by "Birds of a Feather" from designer Kevin Kosbab

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard total assorted prints in red, black, white, and yellow (bird body and wing appliqués)

Scrap of solid yellow (beak and feet appliqués)

1/3 yard chicken wire print (appliqué foundations)

1/4 yard green-and-white diagonal check (inner border)

1/8 yard multicolor stripe (middle border)

1/2 yard red-and-white print (outer border, binding)

4--4-1/2" squares novelty print (border corners)

3/4 yard backing fabric

46x27" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Black machine-embroidery thread

Finished quilt: 38-1/2x20-1/2"

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45" -wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" for full-size pattern pieces. Cut pieces in the following order. To use fusible web for appliquéing pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted prints, cut:

1 of Mother Bird Body Pattern

1 of Mother Bird Wing Pattern

4 of Baby Bird Body Pattern

4 of Baby Bird Wing Pattern

From solid yellow, cut:

1 of Mother Bird Feet Pattern

1 of Mother Bird Beak Pattern

4 of Baby Bird Feet Pattern

4 of Baby Bird Beak Pattern

From chicken wire print, cut:

3--9-1/2" squares

From green-and-white diagonal check, cut:

2--2x27-1/2" inner border strips

2--2x12-1/2" inner border strips

From multicolor stripe, cut:

2--1-1/2x30-1/2" middle border strips

2--1-1/2x12 -1/2" middle border strips

From red-and-white print, cut:

4--2x42" binding strips

2--3-1/2x30-1/2" outer border strips

2--3-1/2x12-1/2" outer border strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, position one each of Mother Bird body, wing, beak, and feet shapes on a chicken wire print 9-1/2" square.

img_chicken-cooplg_3a.jpg

2. Following the manufacturer's directions, fuse all pieces in place.

3. With black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each piece to complete a mother bird block.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, position two each of Baby Bird body, wing, beak, and feet shapes on a chicken wire print 9-1/2" square. Appliqué pieces and stitch as before to make a baby bird block. Repeat to make a second baby bird block.

img_chicken-cooplg_3b.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in a horizontal row. Join blocks to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1/2x9-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_chicken-cooplg_4.jpg

2. Join green-and-white diagonal check long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew green-and-white diagonal check short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border.

3. Aligning long edges, sew together multicolor stripe long middle border strips to red-and-white print long outer border strips to make a long pieced border strip. Press seams toward outer border strip. Repeat to make a second long pieced border strip. Join long pieced border strips to long edges of quilt center. Press seams toward pieced border.

4. In same manner, join short middle and outer border strips to make a short pieced border strip. Repeat to make a second short pieced border strip. Sew a novelty print 4-1/2" square to each end of the pieced strips. Press seams toward squares. Join pieced strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward pieced border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.