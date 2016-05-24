Cherry Delight

Whip up an oh-so-sweet wall hanging showcasing a pair of cherry appliqués and a bushel of borders made from precut floral strips.

Designer: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.

Materials

* 18×22" rectangle (fat quarter) light green print (quilt center)

* 40--1-1⁄2 ×44" precut strips or 2 yards total assorted prints, florals, and polka dots in red, yellow, peach, green, white, and gold (quilt top)

* 40--2-1⁄2 ×44" precut strips or 4 yards total assorted prints, florals, and polka dots in red, yellow, peach, green, white, and gold (quilt top, appliqués)

* 7⁄8 yard red polka dot (appliqués, quilt top, binding)

* 3 -1⁄2 yards backing fabric

* 62×67" batting

* 18×22" lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 55-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2"

Quantities are for precut 1-1⁄2 ×44" and 2-1⁄2 ×44" strips and 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From light green print, cut:

* 1--9- 1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle

From assorted red, yellow, peach, green, white, and gold print, floral, and polka dot 1-1⁄2×44" strips, piece and cut:

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×54-1⁄2" strips for Position 28

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" strips for Position 24

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×47-1⁄2" strips for Position 27

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" strips for Position 21

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×41-1⁄2" strips for Position 23

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" strips for Position 17

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" strips for Position 18

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×30-1⁄2" strips for Position 13

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" strips for Position 14

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" strips for Position 9

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×23-1⁄2" strips for Position 10

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" strips for Position 5

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×17-1⁄2" strips for Position 6

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strips for Position 1

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips for Position 2

From assorted red, yellow, peach, green, white, and gold print, floral, and polka dot 2-1⁄2×44" strips, piece and cut:

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2" strips for Position 30

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×49-1⁄2" strips for Position 29

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×52-1⁄2" strips for Position 26

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×43-1⁄2" strips for Position 25

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×41-1⁄2" strips for Position 22

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×39-1⁄2" strips for Position 20

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" strips for Position 19

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×33-1⁄2" strips for Position 16

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" strips for Position 15

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×27-1⁄2" strips for Position 12

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" strips for Position 11

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×21-1⁄2" strips for Position 8

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" strips for Position 7

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" strips for Position 4

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" strips for Position 3

From remaining green print 2-1⁄2"-wide strips, cut:

* 1 each of patterns B, C, D, and E

From red polka dot, cut and piece:

* 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2" strips for Position 32

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×53-1⁄2" strips for Position 31

* 2 of Pattern A

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew Position 1 assorted print, floral, or polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strips to long edges of light green print 9-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Press seams toward strips.

100526023_d1_600.jpg

2. Join Position 2 assorted print, floral, or polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×11-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges of light green print rectangle (Diagram 2). Press seams toward strips.

100526024_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, continue adding assorted print, floral, and polka dot strips in same manner and in numerical order to complete quilt top.

100526025_qad_600.jpg

Appliqué Quilt Top

Referring to photo, position red polka dot A cherries, green print B and C stems, and green print D and E leaves; fuse in place. Using matching thread or monofilament thread, machine-appliqué around each shape.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Diana Johnson stitched an allover feather pattern across the quilt top.

3. Bind with red polka dot binding strips. Designer Joanna Figueroa used the remaining assorted red print strips combined with red polka dot strips to bind this quilt.