Chasing Rainbows

Stitch a color wheel design in four simple blocks. The black print chain running through the blocks and a low-volume background help the colors stand out. Fabrics are from the Foundation collection by Shayla Wolf for Windham Fabrics .

Inspired by: Scrappy Blues from designer Annette Plog

Quilt tester: Lindsay Mayland

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

▫ 5⁄8 yard black print (sashing, binding)

▫ 13--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in rainbow colors: red, dark orange, light orange, yellow, olive green, light green, dark green, teal, light blue, dark blue, purple, magenta, and pink (blocks, sashing)

▫ 1-1⁄8 yard total assorted white and gray prints (blocks, sashing)

▫ 2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

▫ 46" square piece of batting

Finished quilt: 38" square

Finished block: 16-1⁄2" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

84--2" squares

9--2" sashing squares

From red print, cut:

1--2 ×17" sashing strip

1--2 ×14" strip

1--2 ×11" strip

From dark orange print, cut:

1--2 ×8" strip

1--2 ×5" strip

4--2" squares

From light orange print, cut:

1--2 ×11" strip

1--2 ×8" strip

1--2 ×5" strip

From yellow print, cut:

1--2 ×17" sashing strip

2--2 ×14" strips

From olive green print, cut:

1--2 ×11" strip

1--2 ×8" strip

1--2 ×5" strip

From light green print, cut:

1--2 ×8" strip

1--2 ×5" strip

4--2" squares

From dark green print, cut:

1--2 ×14" strip

1--2 ×11" strip

From teal print, cut:

1--2 ×17" sashing strip

1--2 ×14" strip

1--2 ×11" strip

From light blue print, cut:

1--2 ×8" strip

2--2 ×5" strips

4--2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

1--2 ×14" strip

1--2 ×11" strip

1--2 ×8" strip

From purple print, cut:

1--2 ×17" sashing strip

1--2 ×14" strip

1--2 ×11" strip

From magenta print, cut:

1--2 ×8" strip

2--2 ×5" strips

4--2" squares

From pink print, cut:

1--2 ×14" strip

1--2 ×11" strip

1--2 ×8" strip

From assorted white and gray prints, cut:

8--2 ×17" sashing strips

8--2 ×14" strips

8--2 ×11" strips

8--2 ×8" strips

8--2 ×5" strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out five black print 2" squares and magenta print 2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 5" square including seam allowances.

100201258_d1_web.jpg

2. Lay out four black print 2" squares, two assorted white or gray 2×5" strips, magenta print 2×5" strips, and Nine-Patch unit in three rows (Diagram 2). Sew together pieces in rows; join rows to make first round.

100201259_d2_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3 for strip colors and measurements, repeat Step 2 to add second, third, and fourth rounds to make a block. The block should be 17" square including seam allowances.

100201260_d3_web.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and the photo for color placement, repeat steps 1–3 to make four blocks total.

100201261_qad_web_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, black print 2" sashing squares, and red, yellow, teal, purple, white, and gray print 2×17" sashing strips in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing strips.

2. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams away from block rows. The quilt top should be 38" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter studio educator Vicki Hoth machine-quilted the blocks with straight lines in an echo pattern (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with black print binding strips.