Celebrate autumn with a wall quilt composed of traditional Churn Dash blocks pieced in fall-inspired prints.

Finished size: 18-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 4-1⁄2" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄2 yard cream tone-on-tone (blocks, border)

11--5" squares assorted prints in burgundy, orange, teal, and brown (blocks)

1⁄8 yard cream print (sashing)

1⁄4 yard orange print (binding)

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

27" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Each Churn Dash block requires cream tone-on-tone and three prints of the same color.

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2×18-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×15-1⁄2" border strips

18--2-3⁄8" squares

9--2" squares

36--1-1⁄4×2" rectangles

From assorted burgundy, orange, teal, and brown prints, cut:

18--2-3⁄8" squares (9 sets of 2 matching squares)

18--1-1⁄4×5" strips (9 sets of 2 strips in same color)

From one remaining burgundy print, cut:

4--1-1⁄4" sashing squares

From cream print, cut:

12--1-1⁄4×5" sashing strips

From orange print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream tone-on-tone 2-3⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Layer a marked cream tone-on-tone square atop an assorted print 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

Changing Seasons

3) Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each should be 2" square including seam allowances.

4) Repeat steps 2 and 3 using matching print 2-3⁄8" square to make four matching triangle-squares total.

5) Repeat steps 2-4 to make 36 triangle-squares total (nine sets of four matching triangle-squares).

Assemble Side Units

1) Sew together two assorted print 1-1⁄4×5" strips in the same color to make a strip set. The strip set should be 2×5" including seam allowances. Cut into four 1-1⁄4×2" segments (Diagram 2).

Changing Seasons

2) Join a segment and a cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle along long edges to make a side unit (Diagram 3). The side unit should be 2" square including seam allowances.

Changing Seasons

3) Repeat Step 2 to make four matching side units total.

4) Repeat steps 1-3 to make 36 side units total (nine sets of four matching side units).

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1) For one Churn Dash block, gather four matching triangle-squares, one cream tone-on-tone 2" square, and four matching side units.

2) Referring to Diagram 4, sew together Step 1 pieces in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. The block should be 5" square including seam allowances.

Changing Seasons

3) Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make nine Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Churn Dash blocks, cream print sashing strips, and burgundy print sashing squares in five horizontal rows.

Changing Seasons

2) Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward cream print sashing strips.

3) Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Join cream tone-on-tone 2×15-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add cream tone-on-tone 2×18-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2) Quilt as desired. Val Krueger machine-quilted curlicues across the quilt top.