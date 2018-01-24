Celebrate Spring Wall Hanging

Pair fusible appliqué with classic Churn Dash blocks in a wall quilt that beckons spring. Fabrics are from the Urban Elementz Basix collection by Patricia E. Ritter and the Artisan Spirit Expressions collection by Deborah Edwards Northcott Studio, both for Northcott .

Inspired by Garden Medallion from designer Kim Diehl

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Materials

* 1⁄8 yard dark purple small polka dot (appliqué)

* 3⁄4 yard mottled purple (appliqué foundation)

* 7⁄8 yard solid white (appliqué foundation, blocks)

* 1--9×11" piece each mottled orange, blue multicolor polka dot, blue large polka dot, pink large polka dot, light purple small polka dot, and pink multicolor polka dot (appliqués, blocks)

* 1--12" square purple multicolor polka dot (appliqués, blocks)

* 1⁄4 yard yellow print (appliqués, blocks)

* 1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) green print (appliqués, blocks)

* 1⁄2 yard mottled pink (blocks, setting squares)

* 1⁄2 yard each blue small polka dot and multicolor stripe (blocks, inner and outer border, binding)

* 2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

* 46" square batting

* Lightweight fusible web

* Water-soluble, acid-free liquid fabric glue, such as Quilter's Choice Basting Glue (beaconadhesives.com)

* 3⁄8"-wide bias pressing bar (optional)

Finished quilt: 37-1/2" square

Finished blocks: Center: 23" square, Churn Dash: 5" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing the pattern pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over the patterns. Leaving 1⁄2" between tracings, use a pencil to trace the patterns the number of times specified in cutting instructions. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From dark purple small polka dot, cut:

* Enough 1-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 48" in length

From mottled purple, cut:

* 4--12" squares

From solid white, cut:

* 2--1-1⁄2×42" strips

* 1--23-1⁄2" square

* 24--2-7⁄8" squares

From mottled orange, cut:

* 1 of Pattern A

* 4 of Pattern C

From blue multicolor polka dot, cut:

* 1 of Pattern B

* 4--2-7⁄8" squares

From blue large polka dot, cut:

* 4 of Pattern B

From pink large polka dot, cut:

* 8 of Pattern C

From light purple small polka dot, cut:

* 4 of Pattern C

* 4--2-7⁄8" squares

From pink multicolor polka dot, cut:

* 4 of Pattern F

* 4--2-7⁄8" squares

From purple multicolor polka dot, cut:

* 8 of Pattern F

* 4-2-7⁄8" squares

From yellow print, cut:

* 1 of Pattern C

* 4 of Pattern D

* 12--1-1⁄2" squares

From green print, cut:

* 4 each of patterns E and E reversed

* 4--2-7⁄8" squares

From mottled pink, cut:

* 2--1-1⁄2×42" strips

* 12--5-1⁄2" setting squares

From blue small polka dot, cut:

* 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

* 4--2-7⁄8" squares

From multicolor stripe, cut:

* 2--1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips

* 2--1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

* 2--1-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 2--1-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" inner border strips

Prepare Vine Appliqués

1. Join dark purple small polka dot 1-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to make two 24"-long strips. We recommend using straight seams and pressing seams in one direction. (This is important if you plan to use a bias bar to press the finished vines.)

2. Fold a dark purple small polka dot 24"-long strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from raw edges to make a tube (Diagram 1). Refold tube, centering seam allowance in back; press. (Use a 3⁄8"-wide bias bar when pressing the vines if desired.)

100201003_d1_web.jpg

3. Apply small dots of liquid fabric glue about 1⁄2" apart under pressed seam allowance of tube. Press with a hot dry iron to heat-set glue dots and anchor seam allowances, making a vine appliqué.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a second vine appliqué.

Assemble and Appliqué Center Block

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each mottled purple 12" square.

2. Align a marked mottled purple square with one corner of solid white 23-1⁄2" square (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Repeat with remaining corners of solid white square to make center block appliqué foundation.

100201004_d2_web.jpg

3. With right side inside, fold center block appliqué foundation in half diagonally twice. Press lightly to make diagonal placement lines; unfold.

4. Fold a vine appliqué in half crosswise; finger-press to mark center. Repeat with a second vine appliqué. Dot vine seam allowances with liquid fabric glue about every 1⁄2".

5. Referring to center of Quilt Assembly Diagram, position one prepared vine on center block appliqué foundation over a diagonal placement line; align center of vine with intersection of placement lines. Add a second prepared vine in same manner. Turn appliqué foundation wrong side up; press with a hot dry iron to heat-set vines in place.

100201008_qad_web_0.jpg

6. Referring to center of Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange prepared appliqué pieces on center block appliqué foundation.

7. When you are pleased with the arrangement, tuck ends of E and E reversed leaves under vines.

8. Working from bottom layer to top, fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around each shape to make center block. The block should be 23-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. Join a solid white 1-1⁄2×42" strip and a mottled pink 1-1⁄2×42" strip to make a strip set. Press seam toward mottled pink. Repeat to make a second strip set. Cut strip sets into forty-eight 1-1⁄2"-wide segments (Diagram 3). Each segment should be 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100201005_d3_web.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of each solid white 2-7⁄8" square (Diagram 4).

100201006_d4_web.jpg

3. Layer a marked solid white square atop a polka dot or print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 4). Cut apart on drawn line; press open to make two matching triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 48 triangle-squares total (12 sets of four matching triangle-squares).

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a set of triangle-squares, four segments, and one yellow print 1-1⁄2" square in three rows. Press seams toward segments. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100201007_d5_web.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make 12 Churn Dash blocks total (six pairs of matching blocks).

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew multicolor stripe 1-1⁄2×23-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of center block. Add multicolor stripe 1-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges to make quilt center. Press all seams toward inner border strips.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate Churn Dash blocks and mottled pink 5-1⁄2" setting squares in rows framing the quilt center.

3. Sew together blocks and setting squares in rows; press seams toward setting squares to make two long and two short middle border units.

4. Sew short middle border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long middle border units to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 35-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Add multicolor stripe 1-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add multicolor stripe 1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border strips.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth quilted pebbles in the white background of the center block and a grid in the purple background to help the appliqués stand out (Quilting Diagram). In the border, she stitched a digitized design of a feathered wreath in the mottled pink squares and used circle templates to quilt curved lines in the Churn Dash blocks.

100201009_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with blue small polka dot binding strips.