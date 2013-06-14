Bunny Appliqué Folk Art

Create a bunny appliqué wall hanging that you can display year-round with muted greens, tans, and browns from Harvest Town by Jacqueline Paton for Red Rooster Fabrics.

Inspired by "Bunny Patch" from designers Vicki Bellino of Bloom Creek and Anne Sutton of Bunny Hill

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) brown tone-on-tone (stem appliqué)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) brown tone-on-tone (hill appliqué)

3/4 yard cream print (bunny tail appliqué, border Nos. 1 and 3, binding)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) tan tone-on-tone (bunny appliqué)

Scraps of assorted green tone-on-tones (leaf appliqués)

Scraps of assorted red prints (flower appliqués)

1/2 yard green floral (quilt center, border Nos. 2 and 4)

1/2 yard green check (quilt center, border Nos. 2 and 4)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) novelty print (border Nos. 2 and 4)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) mottled dark brown (border Nos. 2 and 4)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) mottled tan (appliqué foundation)

1 yard backing fabric

36x44" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Water- or air-soluble fabric marker

Finished quilt: 30-1/2 x38-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From olive green tone-on-tone, cut:

1--3/4x22" bias strip for stem appliqués

1--3/4x12" bias strip for stem appliqués

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From cream print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/2x34-1/2" border No. 3 strips

2--2-1/2x26-1/2" border No. 1 strips

2--2-1/2x22-1/2" border No. 3 strips

2--2-1/2x14-1/2" border No. 1 strips

1 of Pattern B

From tan tone-on-tone, cut:

1 each of patterns A, C, D, E, F, and G

From scraps of assorted green tone-on-tones, cut:

14 of Pattern I

From scraps of assorted red prints, cut:

3 each of patterns J, L, and M

2 of Pattern N

5 of Pattern K

From green floral, cut:

2--7-1/2x11-1/2" rectangles

34--2-1/2" squares

From green check, cut:

2--7-1/2x11-1/2" rectangles

36--2-1/2" squares

From novelty print, cut:

34--2-1/2" squares

From mottled dark brown,

8--2-1/2" squares

Prepare Stem Appliqués

1. Fold under 1/4" along each long edge of brown tone-on-tone 3/4x22" and 3/4x12" bias strips; press.

2. Cut prepared bias strips into 3"-, 7"-, and 20"-long stems.

Appliqué Center Oval

1. Fold mottled tan 18x22" rectangle in half twice. Lightly press folds to create an appliqué foundation with placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Tape Pattern O to a light box or sunny window. Aligning fold lines with dotted lines on pattern, position appliqué foundation over pattern. Using a water- or air-soluble marker, lightly trace Pattern O onto appliqué foundation. (Do not cut out.)

3. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out shapes and prepared stems within traced oval on appliqué foundation. Baste, glue-baste, or pin all pieces in place.

img_bunnyappliquelg_4.jpg

4. Using threads that match the appliqué shapes and working from bottom layer to top, machine-appliqué pieces in place.

5. Press appliquéd oval from wrong side.

6. Using Pattern O, trim appliquéd oval.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together two green floral 7-1/2x11-1/2" rectangles and two green check 7-1/2x11-1/2" rectangles in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams toward green floral rectangles. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction.

img_bunnyappliquelg_5.jpg

2. Center appliquéd oval on quilt center; baste. Using cream-color thread, machine-appliqué oval in place. The appliquéd quilt center should be 14-1/2x22-1/2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew cream print 2-1/2x14-1/2" border No. 1 strips to short edges of quilt center. Add cream print 2-1/2x26-1/2" border No. 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Sew together nine green floral, green check, and novelty print 2-1/2" squares to make a short border No. 2 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1/2x18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 2 strip.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two mottled dark brown 2-1/2" squares and 13 assorted green floral, green check, and novelty print 2-1/2" squares to make a long border No. 2 strip. Press seams in one direction, pressing ends of strip toward mottled dark brown squares. The strip should be 2-1/2x30-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 2 strip.

img_bunnyappliquelg_6.jpg

4. Sew short border No. 2 strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 1.

5. Sew cream print 2-1/2x22-1/2" border No. 3 strips to short edges of quilt center. Add cream print 2-1/2x34-1/2" border No. 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 3.

6. Sew together 13 assorted green floral, green check, and novelty print 2-1/2" squares to make a short border No. 4 strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-1/2x26-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 4 strip.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two mottled dark brown 2-1/2" squares and 17 assorted green floral, green check, and novelty print 2-1/2" squares to make a long border No. 4 strip. Press seams in one direction, pressing ends of strip toward mottled dark brown squares. The strip should be 2-1/2x38-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 4 strip.

8. Sew short border No. 4 strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 4 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 3.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.