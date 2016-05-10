Designer: Jill Kemp

Materials

9--1⁄8-yard pieces of assorted dark prints in red, green, brown, blue, and gold for blocks and border

5⁄8 yard of cream print for blocks

5⁄8 yard of green print for sashing and inner border

1⁄3 yard of gold plaid for pieced border

2⁄3 yard of dark gold print for outer border

1⁄3 yard of green plaid for binding

2 -1⁄8 yards of backing fabric

50" square of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 44" square

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise indicated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows.

From each of nine assorted dark prints, cut:

13--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make a total of 26 triangles

From cream print, cut:

80--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make a total of 160 triangles

From green print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

4--2-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" sashing and inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" inner border strips

From gold plaid, cut:

34--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally to make a total of 68 triangles

From dark gold print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" outer border strips

From green plaid, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble the Broken Dishes Blocks

1. For one Broken Dishes block you'll need 16 triangles from one dark print and 16 cream print triangles.

2. Sew together one dark print triangle and one cream print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the dark triangle. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.

broken-dishes-diagrams_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, lay out the 16 triangle-squares in four horizontal rows. Sew together the triangle-squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a Broken Dishes block. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced Broken Dishes block should measure 8-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

broken-dishes-diagrams-2_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a total of nine Broken Dishes blocks.

Assemble the Quilt Center

1. Referring to the photograph, lay out the nine pieced blocks, the six green print 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" sashing rectangles, and two green print 2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" strips in vertical rows.

apq308164_600_1.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks and sashing rectangles in each vertical row. Press the seam allowances toward the sashing rectangles. Then join the rows and green print 2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" strips to make the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the sashing strips. The pieced quilt center should measure 28-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

Add the Borders

1. Sew a green print 2-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" strip to opposite edges of the pieced quilt center. Then join a green print 2-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strip to the remaining edges of the quilt center. Press all seam allowances toward the green print inner border.

2. From the remaining assorted dark triangles, set aside four sets of four triangles each to use in the outer border.

3. Pair 68 of the remaining dark print triangles with the 68 gold plaid triangles; sew together in pairs to make 68 triangle-squares. (You should have six dark print triangles left over.) Press the seam allowances toward the dark print triangles.

4. Sew together 16 triangle-squares to make a short pieced border strip. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second short pieced border strip. Sew the strips to opposite edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the green print inner border.

5. Sew together 18 triangle-squares to make a long pieced border strip. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second long pieced border strip. Sew the strips to the remaining edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the green print inner border.

6. Pair each of the reserved four sets of dark print triangles with the remaining cream print triangles; sew together in pairs to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.

7. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together four matching triangle squares in two rows. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the rows to make a border block. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced border block should measure 4-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four border blocks.

broken-dishes-diagrams-3_600.jpg

8. Sew one dark gold print 4-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" outer border strip to opposite edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the dark gold print border.

9. Sew one border block to each end of the remaining dark gold print 4-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" outer border strips to make an outer border unit. Press the seam allowances toward the dark gold print strip. Then join an outer border unit to the remaining edges of the pieced quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the dark gold print outer border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Jill hand-quilted in the ditch of each triangle-square. She added some additional straight lines of quilting in the outer border.