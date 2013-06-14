Bright Rectangles Wall Hanging

Showcase colorful fabrics from Christine Graf's Folk Dance collection for Clothworks in a cheerful, contemporary wall hanging. Include blocks made with pairs of tone-on-tone prints to add interest to the overall design.

Inspired by "Color Cues" from Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

Scraps of assorted bright tone-on-tones (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) multicolor floral (blocks)

1/2 yard black floral (blocks)

1 yard multicolor print (border, binding)

1/3 yard polka dot (sashing)

1-1/4 yards backing fabric

43x43" batting

Finished quilt: 37x37"

Finished block: 6x8-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted bright tone-on-tones, cut:

16--4x5" rectangles

From multicolor floral, cut:

8--4x5" rectangles

From black floral, cut:

24--1-1/4x7-1/2" strips

24--1-1/4x6-1/2" strips

From multicolor print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--4-1/2x37" border strips

2--4-1/2x29" border strips

From polka dot, cut:

2--2x29" sashing strips

9--2x9" sashing rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Aligning long edges, sew together an assorted bright tone-on-tone 4x5" rectangle and a multicolor floral 4x5" rectangle to make a block center (Diagram 1). Press seam in one direction. The block center should be 5x7-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight block centers total.

img_brightrectangleslg_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to sew together four block centers with remaining assorted bright tone-on-tone 4x5" rectangles.

3. Sew black floral 1-1/4x7-1/2" strips to long edges of a block center (Diagram 2). Add black floral 1-1/4x6-1/2" strips to remaining edges to make a block. Press all seams toward block center. The block should be 6-1/2x9" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 blocks total.

img_brightrectangleslg_3a.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, polka dot sashing rectangles, and polka dot sashing strips in five horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing strips.

img_brightrectangleslg_4.jpg

2. Join block rows and sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 29x29" including seam allowances.

3. Sew short multicolor print border strips to left and right edges of quilt center. Add long multicolor print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.