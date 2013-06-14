Bride's Bouquet Wall Hanging

Sharpen your set-in piecing skills when making a wall hanging of Bride's Bouquet blocks. Fussy-cut setting triangles from a printed wreath panel from Rachel Pellman's Homecoming collection for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Fresh Cuts from designer Marti Michell

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard green print No. 1 (blocks)

5/8 yards white print (blocks)

3/4 yards total assorted prints in gold, blue, and red (blocks)

1/2 yard brown print (blocks)

3 gold wreath printed panels for setting and corner triangles (If not using featured print, you'll need 1 yard of desired print.)

1/4 yard green print No. 2 (inner border)

1-1/2 yards brick red print (outer border, binding)

3-1/4 yards backing fabric

58" square batting

Finished quilt: 49-1/2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. Be sure to transfer dots to templates, then to fabric pieces. These dots are matching points and are necessary when joining pieces.

To speed the process, designer Marti Michell used acrylic templates she developed for cutting the setting and corner triangles and the pieces in the Bride's Bouquet blocks. (Perfect Patchwork Templates Set E; Multi-Size Kite Ruler; and Large Diagonal Set Triangle Ruler; are available from From Marti Michell.)

From green print No. 1, cut:

25 of Pattern A or rotary-cut 2-1/4" squares

From white print, cut:

5 each of patterns E and E reversed

15 of Pattern B or rotary-cut 2-1/4x4" rectangles

20 of Pattern C or 5-3-3/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 C triangles total

15 of Pattern A or rotary-cut 2-1/4" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

30 of Pattern D

From brown print, cut:

5 of Pattern F

If using gold wreath printed panels (see photo, below), cut:

1 of the square panels diagonally twice in an X for 4 corner triangles total

2 of the square panels each in half diagonally for 4 setting triangles total

img_brides-bouquetlg_2.jpg

If NOT using gold wreath printed panels, cut desired print into:

1--20-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

2--11-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From green print No. 2, cut:

2--1-1/2x38-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x36-1/2" inner border strips

From brick red print, cut:

2--6x49-1/2" outer border strips

2--6x38-1/2" outer border strips

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a green print No. 1 A square and a white print A square to make a two-patch unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward green print. The unit should be 2-1/4x4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 two-patch units total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew a white print B rectangle to a two-patch unit to make a pieced square. Press seam toward white print rectangle. The pieced square should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 pieced squares total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew a white print C triangle to a green print No. 1 A square. Sew a second white print C triangle to adjacent edge of green print square to make a pieced triangle. Press seams toward square. Repeat to make 10 pieced triangles total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3b.jpg

4. Carefully align seam allowances and matching points of two D diamonds (Diagram 4). Sew together to make a diamond pair, making sure you do not stitch into 1/4" seam allowance at inner corner. Repeat to make 10 diamond pairs total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3c.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, pin a pieced triangle to one diamond in a diamond pair. Sew from inner corner to outer corner. Bring up adjacent diamond in pair and pin to pieced triangle. Stitch from inner corner to outer corner as before to make star point unit. Press all seams toward diamonds. Repeat to make 10 star point units total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3d.jpg

6. Join two star point units (Diagram 6), making sure you don't stitch into 1/4" seam allowance at inner corner. Press seam to one side. Set a pieced square into inner corner (Diagram 7) to make a flower unit. Press seams toward star point units. Repeat to make five flower units total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3e.jpg

img_brides-bouquetlg_3f.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 8, sew white print E and E reversed triangles to long edges of a brown print F cone, making sure you don't stitch into 1/4" allowances at top of cone. Set assorted D diamonds into top corners, making sure you don't stitch into 1/4" seam allowances at inner corners (Diagram 9), to make a cone unit. Repeat to make five cone units total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3g.jpg

img_brides-bouquetlg_3h.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 10, join a flower unit and a cone unit, sewing from outer dot to outer dot. Referring to Diagram 11, set pieced squares into corners to make a Bride's Bouquet block; press. The block should be 12" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five Bride's Bouquet blocks total.

img_brides-bouquetlg_3i.jpg

img_brides-bouquetlg_3j.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and setting triangles in three diagonal rows.

img_brides-bouquetlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting pieces. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward triangles. Trim quilt center to 36-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew short green print No. 2 inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew long green print No. 2 inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew short brick red print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew long brick red print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.